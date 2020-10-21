CSL Executive Softball League crowns champions in these COVID-19 times

When COVID-19 threw a curveball at the Cote St. Luc Executive Softball League (CSLESL), the league officials waited on it and knocked it out of the park with an 18 game schedule that culminated with the crowning of the league champions. Under normal circumstances the CSLESL gets underway in May but it was a July start to play thanks to the teamwork of the league with the recreation department and city officials. Following the guidelines put forth by Baseball Quebec, the eight team league played without incidence. That was thanks to social distancing, hand sanitizing, supplying their own balls for each team and the pitchers wiping down the balls. With a dozen players per roster, that meant 96 players got to get their minds off of the COVID-19 situation while enjoying a game that they love.
During an unprecedented pandemic you have to take small victories where you can. Third seeded LCU emerged as the champions in an exciting final series against Blue Berryhills. After parking Team Bus, captained by Brian Hirsh and Dr. Jon Young, in the quarter finals taking games two and three after dropping the opener, LCU dispatched the Mother Truckers captained by Ryan Maislin and Kamil Rose in the semi-finals. LCU dropped game one again then rebounded with three consecutive victories to move on to face the second seed Blue Berryhills, captained by Mike Yarin and Elan Gelbart in the championship round. Going into the title round, Blue Berryhills had yet to taste defeat in the post-season. LCU and Blue Berryhills split the difference with a win each in games one and two, both extended to 11 innings to find a winner. LCU took a series edge in game three with a 7-5 decision propelled by the three- hit performance by Mitch Kujafsky that included a double and a triple. Building on that momentum, LCU made a statement in game four to claim the title as there was no thrill for Blue Berryhills in a 12-4 loss. LCU pitcher Steven White was tapped as the play-off MVP while Jared Blumenthall paced LCU offence with his team leading .538 play-off batting average and his 3 HRs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.