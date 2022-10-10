CS St. Laurent U17’s claim Toyota National Championship

It’s the perfect 40th anniversary gift for CS St. Laurent as the U17 squad defeated Alberta’s Edmonton BTB Soccer Academy 3-1 Monday afternoon in Surrey B.C. to claim the Toyota National Championship. Over the time this team has been together since U13 they have had two bronze and two silver finishes at the Nationals but now CS St. Laurent has that elusive gold medal to add to their collection. “Has it sunk in yet? No, not yet,” St. Laurent head coach Maxwell Arhin said, “Maybe by the time we get on the plane it will have sunk in.”
It was a meeting of two sides that had not allowed a goal to this point so something had to give. St. Laurent and Edmonton both played a fluid, fast style of game but it was the Quebec reps striking first in the 18th minute as Alexander Henderson wired a shot into the top right corner to open the scoring.
St. Laurent carried the 1-nil lead into the second half but Edmonton pressed to do what no other side had done in the tournament and were rewarded on a perfectly placed free kick by Charles Jones in the 49th minute to pull even at 1-1. That was the first ball to find the back of the net and just eluded the save attempted by St. Laurent keeper Kevin Madriaga. “They are a team that looks for free kicks and penalties,” coach Arhin said. “Guess what, they scored on a free kick. We worked at avoiding giving them set pieces near our 18 and corners.”
That goal ignited St. Laurent as they retook the lead on a highlight reel goal by Ismael Tenena Yeo. A mere four minutes from Edmonton knotting the score Yeo scored on a perfectly timed a bicycle kick to convert a ball played into the box by Daniele Mastroianni in the 53rd minute of play. “It was very, very important (to get that goal),” he said. “In previous years we’d give up a goal and panic. This year it was something we worked on we could be behind one, two goals and still come back. It was something we talked about in the dressing room today. I they scored first we don’t have to panic. We really, really stressed on staying focused and getting the first goal.”
St. Laurent continued to control the flow of the match, defending brilliantly to hold Edmonton at bay. There were ventures into their attacking third and that provided an insurance tally by Marco Marinaro in the 76th minute. Marinaro sent a shot from the left that kissed the inside of the right post and in for a 3-1 lead.
With five appearances at the Nationals coach Arhin feels the difference this year can be summed up in one word for this team. “Respect,” he said. “This team from 13, 14, 15 and 16 was very bad because there were cliques. Last year we did a lot of clean-up. The respect they have for each other and for us (coaching staff) is incredible this year.”
