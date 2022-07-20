CS Des Collines rally for road win over Pierrefonds

On a blistering hot Sunday afternoon the CS Des Collines scored a trio of unanswered second half goals to take a 3-1 decision over the host Pierrefonds squad at Grier Park in U14M AA interregional play. “We held our own in the first half,” Pierrefonds’ head coach Lucas Gentili said. “We took some chances and we had the lead at the half. Unfortunately in the second half we had a few injuries and combined with the heat we couldn’t keep up. They tried their best and if they had played the second with the same energy as the first it could have been a different game.”
Des Collines were out chancing the home side in the opening half but were denied any tallies thanks to the inspired play of Pierrefonds’ keeper Peter Katsichtis. That included the visitors best scoring opportunity of the first half when a diving save denied Olivier Rovetta’s quality shot that had opening goal written all over it.
It was Pierrefonds that got on the board first when Cristiano Piccirelli swung the ball into play from the right corner. Des Collines keeper Lev Levchenko had the ball glance off his hands that allowed Rayan Lamadi to kick the ball at waist high level and sent it into the mesh. That was near the half’s completion giving Pierrefonds a 1-0 edge as the game went into halftime.
Des Collines made a tactical change coming out of the break going to two attackers versus the one man in the first half. That was to press the issue and take the play to Pierrefonds. That changed worked as Des Collines hit the attacking third and got the results they needed for the victory. “They had a good keeper, it was the confidence we needed,” Des Collines head coach Nour Eddine El Guemri. “When we changed our formation from one striker to two strikers it made a big difference. We had more pressure on them and we were able to make the plays we needed.”
The equalizer came on a set piece and the game-winner on a well placed pass with both goals being made by Sebastian St. John-Howard. The tying goal came on a corner kick from the right sent by Rovetta, perfectly placed for St. John-Howard to head the ball past Katsichtis.
The visitors took the lead in the 28th minute of the second as Arnaud Morisette made some sweet moves to work his way into the top right side of the box. He sent a precision left-footed pass right to St. John-Howard who snapped the ball into the net for a 2-1 lead.
Rovetta scored the final goal for Des Collines, after having been denied on earlier attempts. He side-stepped a pair of Pierrefonds defenders at the top right of the box and delivered a perfect strike that found the top left corner to make it 3-1.
