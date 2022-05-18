Crunch sends series back to Syracuse

By the time this appears, the North Division semi-final series will be done as the Laval Rocket and Syracuse Crunch squared off in a winner take all game five of their series back in Syracuse. The question is will the Rocket be done or be moving on? Check www.thesuburban.com to read about it.
What caused this situation was a desperate and complete game four effort by the Crunch before 10,043 fans at Place Bell with the visitors tying the series at two games apiece thanks to a 3-0 win. Laval was poised to move on in the Calder Cup playoffs after taking a 2-1 series lead on Thursday night at Place Bell with a 4-1 victory over the Crunch. Laval took the win with a pair of powerplay goals by Danick Martel and Cédric Paquette plus two empty net tallies by Jean-Sébastien Dea and Louie Belpedio.
In Saturday’s loss the Rocket couldn’t generate any offence as Hugo Alnefelt, who went into nets in relief of an injured Max Lagace 10 minutes into the game held the Rocket at bay. Cole Koepke’s goal at 5:35 of the first was the game winner and the only goal until 2:13 of the third frame. The second goal was an advantage tally by Remi Elie and the third marker came off the stick of Anthony Richard. Cayden Primeau took his first post-season loss after winning games two and three but was still stellar between the pipes, earning third star status in the loss.
“I don’t think we had a great game tonight,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “It felt like our guys were a little tired. They (Syracuse) played with desperation, they played a good game and that’s a good team. I knew exactly that they were going to come out and play defensively and they did;that’s playoffs. Now we have to regroup and get ready for the next game.”
