COVID’s second wave washing over sports activities

With the second wave of COVID-19 in full swing, Quebec continues to battle to flatten the curve. The surge of cases throughout the province and the arrival of Red Zones have led to interruptions in sports that are winding down following a successful summer and in fall and winter activities that are attempting to make a complete return. On Monday Premiere Francois Legault will give definitive answers as to how scholastic and civic sports programs can proceed. Until then federations have pretty much closed up shop. At present Soccer Quebec has stopped play on the balance of their schedules. Football Quebec has put a pause on play in football, flag football and even practices until Tuesday, October 6. Then Football Quebec can base decisions on what the government has put into place. Hockey Quebec is pushing back the estimated start date for its phase 6, initially scheduled for October 15, to a later date given the current situation. Play between teams in a Red Zone and an Orange Zone is prohibited. An update following the assessment of the situation will be made on November 16. Ringuette Québec has asked all local and regional associations to strictly respect the health measures in force. Games between teams from different regions are not allowed. Associations must continue to enforce the physical distance of 2m to all members (players and coaches), both on the rink and outside it. They must also comply with the rules in place in their respective regions and in their facilities if these are more stringent than the federations. The Suburban will update this evolving story as information becomes available.

