Following a vote by its Board of Governors setting the potential date for the start of the next season to December 4, 2020, the American Hockey League announced the decision to postpone the AHL All-Star Classic to 2022. The City of Laval, the Rocket and Place Bell were initially set to host the rising stars of professional hockey on January 31 and February 1, 2021. Dates for the 2022 event in Laval are yet to be determined. “The All-Star Classic is a signature event of the American Hockey League, and although the decision to postpone it was difficult, it was unfortunately unavoidable given the exceptional circumstances we are currently going through. However, the organization is very excited to know that this is only a postponement and that Laval will still welcome the best players in the AHL during the 2021-22 season. Place Bell remains the perfect place to host an event of this magnitude. We are very grateful to our fans for their loyalty during this difficult time. We also want to thank the American Hockey League for their trust throughout this process,” said Groupe CH Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, France Margaret Bélanger. “While we are disappointed that we will not be able to hold our All-Star Classic festivities in 2021, we look forward to continuing the work that is already underway with the Rocket organization and are excited to have the city of Laval and Place Bell host the AHL’s annual showcase event in 2022,” said American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson in a statement. The AHL All-Star Classic includes the traditional All-Star Skills Competition, the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, and the All-Star Challenge.
Countdown to AHL All-Star Classic put on hold to 2022
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
