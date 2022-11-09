Cougars send Packers packing in Coupe d’Or final

The Lakeshore Cougars claimed the Quebec Bantam Football League Coupe d’Or Sunday afternoon at St. Leonard’s Stade Hebert with a 34-20 victory over the Greenfield Park Packers. “We knew it would be a tough one,” Cougar head coach Ted Stote said. “We had a tight game earlier in the year but we’re a group committed to playing good, disciplined team football and that’s what we did today.”
It was a tight contest through the opening half as the teams went into the break tied 14-14 and stood 21-20 in favour of the Cougars as play entered into the final quarter. In that final 12 minutes of play that Lakeshore put 14 points on the board to claim the championship.
The MVP of the game for Lakeshore was Daniel Devine who had a trio of TD’s to pace the Cougars’ offensive attack. “We came in thinking they were a bigger team than us,” Daniel Devine said. “We’ve been practicing for this game since August. Since August, the blood, sweat and tears, we knew what we were doing, it feels amazing.”
Vincent Cohen went on the attack in the fourth quarter accounting for both Lakeshore majors. His first touchdown extended the Lakeshore lead to 27-20 as Cohen powered to pay dirt. The Cougars gambled on a two point conversion but the attempt went for naught.
With time slipping away the Packers were forced to go for it on a fourth down play but were stifled by the Cougars’ defence causing a turnover on downs with 3:08 left to play. That allowed Lakeshore to set-up shop on the Packers’ 50 yard line.
The Cougars’ drive ate up the yards and the clock, culminating in a one-yard plunge by Cohen. Ben Humphries was successful for a fourth convert closing out the scoring in the game.
Greenfield Park took possession with 1:38 to go and on the first play from scrimmage following the kick Ryan Whitehouse picked off a Packer pass, sending the Cougar offensive unit back onto the field. Lakeshore ran the clock down to end the game and start the celebrating.
