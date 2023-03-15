Cougars handle CND Cactus in D1 U18 play

The Ecole Secondaire Cap Jeunesse Cougars took a 5-2 decision over the College Notre Dame Cactus in D1 U18 RSEQ hockey at the College Notre Dame Arena. It was a cross-divisional match-up with the North Division Cougars holding second place and only seven losses this season and the Cactus of the Metro Division owning an even dozen setbacks.
It was a test the goalies type of contest as CND fired 44 shots at Cougar netminder Xavier Archambault while the Cougars peppered Cactus goalie Sami Soueidan with 52 shots. Louis-Félix Lavigne paced the attack of the Cougars with a two goal performance.
The homeside got off on the right foot with a shorthanded tally 3:35 into the opening period for a 1-0 lead. Félix L’hereux beat Archambault with helpers from Maxime Delisle and Bryan Jean-Stéphane Foréki. The visitors responded as they potted a pair to take a 2-1 lead into the middle stanza. Raphael Robert and Lavigne supplied the goals near the midpoint of the first.
Early in the second Cap Jeaunesse added an insurance marker on a Gabriel Lavoie goal, making it 3-1. Emile Rivest banked his 20th goal of the season for the Cougars giving his team a three goal cushion at the nine minute mark. With 60 seconds to play in the middle tract, Edouard Gourd got one back for CND as he found the back of the net off of feeder passes from Emile Kroemker and Luca Pileggi.
Heading into the final period CND trailed 4-2 but were unable to gain any ground on the Cougars. Both goalies, Archambault and Soueidan were sharp against the shooters, only one goal was scored in the final 20 minutes of play and that was by the Cougars. Lavigne sealed the deal making it 5-2 with his second of the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.