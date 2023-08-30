Cougars corral Mustangs in Quebec Midget Football League opener

It was Friday night lights at Kirkland’s Benevoles Park with plenty of fans on hand as long time rivals the North Shore Mustangs and Lakeshore Cougars squared-off in their season-opening game of the Quebec Midget Football League (QMFL). When the final whistle sounded the home side Cougars handed the Mustangs a 21-2 defeat.
Lakeshore’s defence was key in the victory as they shut down the North Shore offence with the Mustangs managed two defensive points scored on a first quarter safety. The D-unit held off North Shore in a tight 7-2 contest late into the fourth quarter. The Cougar offence erupted for 14 points in the final three minutes of the game to secure a comfortable win.
The visitors got on the board first when the North Shore defence pinned Lakeshore deep in their zone leaving no choice but for Cougar quarterback to surrender a safety to the Mustangs with 2:48 left in the opening quarter.
Lakeshore took the lead with 9:38 to go in the half when Cougar quarterback hooked-up with Massimo Moufrage on a 45 pass and run down the right sideline to pay dirt. Noah Swaminadhan was good on the convert and Lakeshore held a 7-2 lead.
The two combatants exchanged series through the balance of the half, then through the third quarter and into the fourth, North Shore had some advances into the Cougars’ but were unable to punch through to the end zone. One of the best chances came on an inspired 30 yard gallop by Mustang Noa Naccache up the middle to the Lakeshore 50 then an additional 15 yards was tacked on for an infraction putting North Shore on the Lakeshore 35. The Cougars dug in and forced North Shore to punt the ball away.
On the final play prior to the three-minute warning the Cougars extended their lead. Devine aired out a pass that found Jameson Benner in full flight for a 70-yard major. Lakeshore opted for a two point convert attempt with Devine finding Benner in the end zone to make it a 15-2 contest.
Benner then proceeded to show his defensive skills as the Mustangs looked to get something going late in the game. On the ensuing series Benner intercepted a pass attempt by North Shore quarterback Logan Trepanier and returning it to the Mustang 12. That set the table for the next TD by Lakeshore with Devine hauling the ball 12 yards for the score. A second attempt for a two point conversion was unsuccessful but the Cougars were up 21-2 with precious little time on the clock.
Any hope of adding points by North Shore was snuffed out on their final series as Trepanier was picked-off by Lakeshore’s Ryan Whithouse. All that remained was for Devine to take a knee allowing time to expire.
