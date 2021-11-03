Cougars claim four berths in football finals

It wasn’t a clean sweep by the five Lakeshore Cougar football teams in semi-final action last Saturday at Kirkland’s Parc des Benevoles but it was an impressive day of football as four of the five teams punched their tickets to the championship round this coming weekend at St. Leonard’s Stade Hebert. This marks the second time the Lakeshore organization will have four teams in the finals, the first happened the season prior to the pandemic in 2019. The only loss last Saturday took place in the bantam semi-final in a battle of the Cougars, the St. Leonard Cougars and the Lakeshore Cougars. Lakeshore lost a tough one as St. Leonard took a 27-20 decision.
The atoms, mosquitoes and pee-wees will vie for the Montreal Regional Football League (MRFL) titles on Saturday while the midgets will look to raise the Doug Britton Cup Sunday afternoon.
In the atom semi, Lakeshore handed the Sunnybrooke Chiefs a 28-0 loss and will face the Greenfield Park Packers on Saturday morning with a 10 am kick-off. This will be a chance for some payback for the Cougars as the Packers were the only blemish on the atoms’ regular season record.
The mosquito Cougars knocked-off Greenfield Park by a 59-0 score to advance and will face the Chateauguay Raiders at 1:00 pm.
After building to a 24-0 lead in the pee-wee semi-final, Lakeshore rolled to a 30-18 victory over Greenfield Park. Cougar quarterback guided his squad to the win with majors by Zack Sebestyen, Sebastien Mari and Troy Dottin. The title tilt will pit a pair of undefeated squads as Lakeshore and Sunnybrooke will go at it in a 4:00 pm meeting. “Sunnybrooke is going to be a very tough opponent and we have our work cut out for us this week,” pee-wee Cougars’ head coach Glen Cooper said. “We’re going to get to work and have a great week of practice. That’s where the games are won, so we’re going to try to do a great job in practice with focus and enthusiasm.”
The full slate of games last Saturday saved the best for last for the fans as the expansion midget Cougars squeaked past the LaSalle Warriors 14-13. The Cougars’ field General Glenn Valentine took the situation into his own hands as he scored the game-winning touchdown with time set to expire. Pacing the offence for Lakeshore were Tyler Pazin, Xander Caperis and Zach Pipe. Stepping into the trenches on the offensive side of the ball were defensive linemen Quincy Logan, Tobi Cheukwuekezie and Nolan Howard. Defensive standouts included Raph Dunn, Ryan Quesnel and Adam Perks. Standing between the Cougars and a perfect inaugural season are the Greenfield Park Packers on Sunday game time is set for 4:00 pm at Stade Hebert.
