Cougars claim East End Cup over Sun Youth

It is a key game on the calendar for the St. Leonard Cougars and he Sun Youth Hornets in Quebec Bantam Football League play each campaign. The game is no mere meeting of the two inner city organizations but it is for the annual bragging rights as to who will hold the East End Cup for the year.
“It’s not who wins but the importance and the meaning of the game,” Cougars head coach Justin Fraraccio said. “It’s a way to remember Earl De La Perralle and all he did for amateur football and it’s a game the boys on both teams look forward to.”
In this match-up it was the 3-1 Cougars taking a 37-0 decision over the 1-3 Hornets with the St. Leonard defence helping to key the win on both sides of the ledger. Not only did the Cougars stifle the Sun Youth attack, they chipped in with eight of the points. The first score of the game was a team two points on a safety ten later in the match Gregory Jeske had a pick six with an interception. “Our offence got off to a slow start,” coach Fraraccio said. “They stood tough until the offence could get moving.”
Move they did as the unit found their rhythm led by Zacharie Chery with a pair of majors. Romello Jean and Jamal Marc-Eddy Polycarpe each had touchdowns in the win. Alessandro Mazzariello was a perfect five for five on convert attempts.
This Saturday St. Leonard will take on the North Sore Lions with a 1pm match at Pierrefonds’ George Springate Park. On Sunday the Hornets will welcome the St. Lazare Stallions to Jeanne Mance Park for a 1 pm contest.
