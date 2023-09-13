Cougars capture East End Cup over Sun Youth rivals

Saturday evening at St. Leonard’s in Quebec Bantam Football League (QBFL) play at Stade Hebert the St. Leonard Cougars worked a come from behind 16-6 win over the Sun Youth Hornets in their annual East End Cup meeting. That win gave the Cougar organization possession of the East End Cup in both the bantam and midget divisions as the midget Cougars swatted the Hornets on Friday night by a 23-7 score.
Sun Youth opened the scoring in the final seconds of the opening quarter when Noah Nyenbwe romped 41 yards down the left side to score six. The Hornets opted to go for a two point conversion but Hornet quarterback Maxime Bernard’s toss to Quentin Marcoux fell to the turf keeping the score 6-0.
The Hornets’ defence showed their grit with 44 seconds to go and St. Leonard 20 yards from knotting the score. The Cougars had a fresh set of downs but Sun Youth pushed St. Leonard back to the 47 yard line and forced Cougar quarter back Nicolas Dupont-Lebel to take a knee, head into the dressing room and make adjustments for the second half.
On the opening series the Cougars set-up shop on their six yard line and through a combination of plays and penalty yards made their way to the Hornets’ yard line. An unsuccessful fourth down conversion turned the ball back to Sun Youth. The Cougars’ defence hemmed the Hornets deep and instead of punting the ball away from deep in the end zone Nyembwe took a need conceding two points to St. Leonard making it a 6-2 contest.
The home side took the lead following a pass interference call put the Cougars on the Sun Youth six as the third quarter came to a close. On the opened the fourth with a fresh set of downs thanks to an offside call on the Hornets. Theo Martinez-Moan finally broke the plane to deliver an 8-6 lead. Djamel Marverik Limage booted the point after for a 9-6 advantage.
St. Leonard salted the game away with 1:54 to go when Dupont-Lebel found Adam Abouelaaz in the end zone for six. Limage put it through the uprights for the point after and the Cougars had the win and the East End Cup firmly in hand.
