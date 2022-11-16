Cougars cage Panthers for Inter-Provincial Cup victory

The Bantam Lakeshore Cougars can now add Inter-Provincial Cup winners to their season’s accomplishments following the Coupe d’Or championship. Last Saturday afternoon on the turf of LaSalle’s Keith Ewenson Stadium the Cougars defeated the Cumberland Panthers, champions of the National Capital Amateur Football Association by a 30-13 score. “I think this was a great opportunity for the kids,” Lakeshore head coach Ted Stote said. “This helps get them on the map when they try out for other teams. It was a great matc-up they (Cumberland) were a well coached disciplined team. They had some great running backs and tough defence. We did what we had to to get the “W”.
Lakeshore had a second half surge to overcome a 13-10 lead Cumberland built in the opening half. The Cougars posted 20 unanswered points through the final two quarters to earn the cup.
Lakeshore opened the scoring on their first series as Marcus Rafla hit for a 25 yard field goal to put the Quebec squad up 3-0. On the final play of the opening quarter Hayden Gerelus ran wide left for a 16 yard score. Rafla added the point after to give the Cougars a 10 point cushion.
Cumberland got on the board with just under two minutes to go in the half as Shiloh Mukendi, game MVP for Cumberland, bulled his way over the goal line to make it a 10-6 contest. The Cougars surrendered the ball in a turnover on downs giving the Panthers the ball on the Lakeshore 51 with 1:16 to go. Cumberland worked their way down the field and with nine seconds left before halftime Marvynn Larozar put his team up 12-10. Oliver Raymond was good on the convert sending the victors into the break up 13-10.
Cumberland looked to carry that momentum they ended he half with into the third quarter but on their first series Troy Dottin came up with an interception to give the play back to Lakeshore. That possession culminated with Lakeshore’s game MVP Vincent Cohen scoring the go ahead major, coupled with Rafla’s conversion Lakeshore was ahead 17-13.
The Cougars got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff as a short kick was recovered by Lakeshore. That turned into another six on the board when Cohen zigzagged 30 yards to paydirt making it a 23-13 contest.
The final score came at the start of the fourth quarter as Lakeshore started with a fresh set of downs on the Cumberland 47. Gerelus scored the major on an eight yard run and Rafla was good on the point after closing out the scoring. “I think this (game) is important,” Cumberland head coach Dany Durand said. “It gave us a chance to compete against a team we don’t know. You need to face adversity and the unknown in life, that’s life. I like my players to have that experience.”
