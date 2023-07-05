Cote St. Luc’s Alison Levine wins gold and silver at World Boccia Challenger

Cote St. Luc’s Alison Levine was among the seven Canadian medalists at the World Boccia Challenger in Santiago, Chile in singles events. In team and pairs play Canada added three more, including a silver performance by Levine and her partner Iulian Ciobanu of Montreal.
In the gold medal match-up against Karla Manuel Enriquez of Mexico, Levine utilized her experience and strength in international play to win the gold in an extra end in the BC4 women’s individual division. “This wasn’t my first gold medal and it won’t be my last,” Alison Levine said.
Levine finished second in her pool, and then upped her game to take the championship. Before defeating Enriquez in the final she dispatched the number one ranked player in the world Leidy Chica Chica of Columbia.
Canada’s BC4 Pair have medalled at three consecutive international events to date. Levine and Ciobanu kept the streak going in Santiago, winning silver in the BC4 mixed pairs event. The duo are currently ranked second in the world and were undefeated until the final game where they lost against the world number three team from Colombia Leidy Chica Chica and her brother, Edilson Chica Chica.
Another advantage for Team Canada performing so well at this venue is the fact that it will be the same one for the 2023 Santiago Parapan American Games this November, which is the biggest competition of the year for Boccia Canada. The Canadian athletes have now had the opportunity to compete on the court in Santiago and have a good feel for what the surface is like. “It’s a win-win that we collected medals at this event,” head coach César Nicolai said. “Now they have a better idea of the playing surface.”
