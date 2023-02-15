During the highly successful Hockey Day in Cote St. Luc event the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association launched their Hall of Fame with the induction of eight pioneers who helped in the growth of CSLMH.

The inaugural class saw Ricky Steinberg, Harold Cammy, the Waisgrus family Solly Levine (posthumously), Morty Randolph (posthumously), Joe Raie (posthumously), and brothers Larry and Morrie Tobin recognized for the parts they played in developing the Cote St. Luc program.

Steinberg was a driving force in the early years of the Cote Saint Luc Minor Hockey Association. Under his leadership during the late 1970’s the Minor Hockey program. Under his leadership during the late 1970’s the minor hockey program grew and improved, which brought much recognition to Cote Saint Luc as a strong hockey community.

Steinberg introduced hockey exchange programs that gave intercity teams to compete against their counterparts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont and Ontario. The opponents would then visit for return matches and the visitors were billeted in the homes of the Cote Saint Luc players.

The Association also participated in fund raising programs during Steinberg’s tenure with thousands of dollars raised for the Montreal Children’s and Saint Justine Hospitals during its Annual Skate a thon program and a benefit charity game when players from the atom and pee wee house leagues played a fun game against a Montreal Canadiens old timers team.

In 1980 Steinberg went on to become president of the Westluc Saints AA teams comprised of players from Cote Saint Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West, Westmount and Ville St. Pierre. In addition, B hockey came to Cote Saint Luc for the first time with a Westluc Saints Association comprised of teams from Cote Saint Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West and Ville St Pierre competing against each other.

Harold Cammy serviced the community of Cote St. Luc for more than 45 years. He worked in the Parks and Recreation Department and was an instrumental figure in the creation of the Minor Hockey Association, as well as serving on the committee that brought the Samuel Moskovitch Arena to the city. Cammy was the major force in driving hockey in Cote St. Luc. Working tirelessly with a wide group of volunteers he was not merely doing a job. Cammy’s passion and commitment went way above and beyond his job description.

Levine was a long time fixture in Cote Saint Luc hockey scene. He served the community through the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s and was the liaison with the Lac St. Louis Lions AAA hockey organization. Levine’s connection with the Lions prompted him to make certain that there was an annual visit by the team to the Samuel Moskovitch Arena. The game always sold out and was a highlight for the fans and an inspiration to local minor hockey players.

The Waisgrus family of Victor, wife Elaine and their children Neil, Josh and the late Shaun Waisgrus were dedicated volunteers for decades in the association. This family had one of the greatest impacts on minor hockey in Cote St. Luc. Victor served as President and along with Elaine were tireless volunteers especially during the period when Hockey Quebec revamped the structure of the sport. The parent’s dedication became a family passion as their children, Neil, Josh and Shaun all volunteered in the program.

In addition to serving as president of CSLMH, Raie was instrumental in overseeing Cote Saint Luc’s Youth hockey program for players ages 18 and over. Raie was determined to have a place for kids who had come through the ranks still have a place to play even though they had aged out of the minor hockey system. He was at the arena on a daily basis and continuously played a major role in building that program.

Randolph served as president of the association during the early 1980’s and was a strong leader promoting hockey exchange programs between local teams and American counterparts. The annual exchange program with the Pascack New Jersey hockey association was a highlight of the CSLMH season for the participating teams.

The Tobin brothers were the first players from Cote St. Luc to play at the double letter level. Larry went on to play hockey with the Cornell Big Red while Morrie went on to play at the University of Vermont with the Catamounts.