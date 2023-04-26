Comets experience counters Rocket’s speed

In the blink of an eye, with two seconds to go to force a game three to decide the preliminary series in the North Division, the Laval Rocket saw the Utica Comets tie game two, then go on to win in overtime to eliminate Laval from Calder Cup play. That road loss combined with a 4-0 loss at Place Bell last Wedesday night brought the 2022-2023 campaign to a close where the Rocket fought through injuries and countless player shuffles to just squeak into the post-season. “We only had one goal in two games,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “I think that fatigue set in mental fatigue you know. It’s a long season are push took a lot out of us but I’m not disappointed at all.”
As for the overall season the team had, coach Houle put that into perspective during last Saturday’s post-mortem of the year. “I don’t think we were built for the playoffs,” Houle said. “All you guys can see that. I’m not going to say that we were built for playoffs Were Young on defense on the left defense we had 320 year olds. I think in the playoffs in the AHL if you want to go far you need some kind of presence and some kind of size. Our team gave everything we had. The team we had competed hard but you need a little bit of size, some size on the fourth line. There’s a lot of things that we were missing but this is a developmental League. We put a lot of emphasis on developing for the Montreal Canadiens that’s our duty and I think we did a decent job of that.”
In the game two loss, Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau held his team through a scoreless first period and protected a 1-0 lead thanks to Frederic Allard’s goal at the 7:01 mark of the second until the Comets struck at 19:58 of the third. In the overtime session Primeau faced a barrage of seven shots with the seventh coming at 2:45 to end the game and season for Laval.“I think reflecting on it in the moment it stings and it sucks this morning,” Cayden Primeau said. “Looking back on it I tried to give it everything I had. It’s tough when you can be a Monday Morning Quarterback and look back on it and say if I would have done this, I would have done that but that’s the game that’s why we love it the ups and the downs I’m proud of how we battled”
Anthony Richard, who led Laval in points with 67, 30 goals and 37 assists, in 60 games with the Rocket feels that Utica called on the experience in their roster to hold the Rocket attack off the scoresheet.“I think they had a solid team defensively, Anthony Richard said. “They’re a much older team on the back end and they had solid defenseman that played a two-way game. Even yesterday they weren’t really matching anybody against our line. Their whole squad was just really aware defensively. Up front they had older veterans that knew how to play in the playoffs. They were playing really tight in the neutral zone. Over the year we were a neutral zone team that built up speed and when we come with speed we’re really hard to play against. I felt like that the game here was really slow in the neutral zone, we got trapped a little bit and that cost us to maybe score some more goals.”
