While Canadian high performance athletes have been on the sidelines but still training, the governing bodies of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Own the Podium (OTP) have been working at helping those athletes return to their respective disciplines. On Monday the COC, CPC and OTP announced a $5M investment in a phased return to high-performance sport. “A return to high-performance sport does not happen overnight, nor is there a one-stop solution, “said David Shoemaker, CEO, COC . “ As Canada’s high-performance athletes and coaches will soon return to training in pursuit of their Olympic and Paralympic dreams, we want them to be able to do so in a manner that is safe for them, their families, and their communities.”
That monetary commitment was made possible by the support of respective stakeholders and will be directed to areas where there is the greatest need. Those needs will be decided by a Return to Sport Task Force with the priority being placed on safe and healthy environments for athletes to return to high-performance sport. “We are incredibly pleased with this collaborative approach to look at solutions for returning to high-performance sport,” Karen O’Neill, CEO, CPC said. “Together, we are committed to supporting the sport community, and it is so important to get this right. The financial investment is a great first step forward in the recovery plan, and we will continue to work towards a return to sport based on expert recommendations.”
Led by OTP the Return to Sport Task Force has developed a National Framework of minimum standards based on current evidence, and guidelines from the provincial, territorial, and federal health authorities. The National Framework focuses on ‘how’ the reintroduction of sport activity will occur in a responsible manner from an athlete, coach, and practitioner perspective. “We are truly grateful for the effort and investment towards ensuring athletes can return to sport in a safe and healthy environment,” said Rosie MacLennan, two-time Olympic champion and Vice-Chair, COC Athletes’ Commission. “The athletes are excited to get back to it but know this comes with great responsibility as we have a long road ahead of rebuilding. We remain optimistic to know the opportunity to return to training is giving Team Canada the chance to shine in Tokyo next summer.”
The framework, combined with the investment, is believed to signal the beginning of a recovery plan for sport, which is an integral part of Canadian culture.
“Sport has the power to reunite and heal a nation; from our youth being physically active in all corners of the country to our nation’s best training for the podium,” Anne Merklinger, CEO, OTP said. “I truly believe high-performance sport will play a pivotal role in strengthening and rebuilding communities across Canada. This significant funding investment will be a critical tool to help our high-performance community fulfill its responsibility to get it right, and ultimately, play a leading role in opening the doors for a return of sport in Canada , from playground to podium.”
