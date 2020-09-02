The boys of the Pierrefonds’ U18AAA squad delivered a parting gift to head coach Ronaldo Ramsingh, who is moving on, in their final game of this COVID-19 shortened season. The Cobras earned a solid 4-1 win over Monteuil in Ligue de Soccer Elite du Quebec (LSEQ) play on their home pitch at Grier Park. “We did get off to a fast start,” Monteuil player Demetrios Tsouroupakis said. “In the second half we didn’t play with enough heart and they (Pierrefonds) made the best of their chances.” Pierrefonds broke open a 1-1 score with a trio of tallies in the second half to post the win. Pacing the Cobras to the victory was Daniel Dawoud who had a two-goal performance against the visitors. Monteuil got off to a quick start, scoring in less than a minute from the opening kick. Donovan Lowe raced in and chipped the ball over prone Cobra keeper Joshua Vilda, and then he hurdled over Vilda as the ball rolled into the net. That 1-0 advantage stood until the 29th minute of play when James Lock finished off a flurry of passing with an authoritative stroke of the ball from inside the top right of the box, finding the back of the net to pull Pierrefonds even at 1-1. Following the break the Cobras came out pressing Monteuil, looking for the go ahead marker. That pressure was rewarded in the 50th minute when Dawoud had a spirited run past a pair of Monteuil defenders and from the top of the box stroked the go ahead goal for a 2-1 lead. The Cobras added an insurance marker in the 70th minute when a rebound off of a shot by Farhan Ghorbani was buried by Petar Duvnajak making it 3-1. With less than five minutes remaining to play, Dawoud sealed the deal with his second tally of the night to close out the scoring. “We didn’t make any adjustments at the half,” Cobras’ coach Ronaldo Ramsingh said. “They just really wanted it (the win). As coaches we listened to their point of view and input and they went out and did it.”
Cobras finish on winning note in U18M AAA play
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
