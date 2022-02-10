Coach St. Louis meets the press in advance of his NHL coaching debut

It was meet the media for newly minted Habs’ Bench Boss Martin St. Louis after watching his assistant coaches put the players through their optional morning skate at the Bell Complex in Brossard. All eyes will be on St. Louis tonight as he settles in behind the bench as the Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
Following the practice, St. Louis was joined by executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes for his inaugural press conference as a head coach.
St. Louis addressed why he accepted the post, “I've always liked challenges,” Martin St. Louis said. “I know that with what I've accomplished on the ice, it doesn't mean I'm going to be a good coach, but I know I'm a student of the game and I'm passionate. I eat hockey, so when you ask me why I wanted this job, for one, it's the Montreal Canadiens, and secondly, I'm the head coach. Those are two very good reasons to stop everything and even leave my family, which isn't easy. There are so many positives, and I'm not looking where we are in the standings right now. It's not important for me and that's what we live for. If you're not ready to go through hard times and face challenges, you'll never be able to grow as a person. And I love those kinds of opportunities.”
The Laval native also joked about his coaching back ground, which was his son’s pee wee team the Mid Fairfield Rangers in Connecticut. “Well, if anything, this team needs to have fun right now,” St. Louis said. “I know when they were in pee wee, they had a lot of fun. So, I'm probably the most qualified guy right now. People are entitled to their opinion. And for me, as an athlete, as a human, people's doubts and comments about me are all noise. It has always been noise. Now, I've always been a guy who blocked the noise and gets after it. And that's what I intend to do. Doesn't matter what I say or what experience I had, I'm still going to get judged on how I perform and how I can help this team.”
Stepping in with assistants Luke Richardson, Alex Burrows, and Trevor Letowski, the Hall of Fame player feels it will be a good fit. “I played with Luke in Tampa Bay, he's a good example of an exemplary teammate,” he said. “I also played against Alex and Trevor. They're very good hockey guys, I'm sure. I'm not coming here to change everything overnight. I want to observe. I don't know them all as coaches. I want to observe how they operate their philosophies. I don't want someone who's just going to say, "Yes, ok." I want someone who's able to challenge me and with whom I can have discussions. The work of a coach is to always convince your players of the way you want them to play. You can't just say, "That's how we play." If they don't believe in it, it's hard for them to play. You have to convince your players. As coaches, we have to convince ourselves to do things that way. I'm not coming here as a dictator; I want to learn from others. They might also show me some things. I'm not a narrow-minded guy; I'm very open-minded and I've always been a team player, so I'm looking forward to working with these guys.”
That being said, St.Louis has an idea of what coaching style he will bring to the rink. “I think I'm going to be a demanding coach, but fair,” he said. “Not just physically demanding, but mentally demanding too, to understand the game well. It's up to me to give them the tools to help them understand and play well, not only as individuals but as a team, with and without the puck. And that takes a little bit of time, not a lot, and a lot of collaboration between myself and the coaches, and also with the players. It's a process, but I can say I'll be a coach who studies the game all the time. I won't always have the answers, but in my life I know I always end up finding them. It's a way of improving. The answers are everywhere; you just have to find them.”
The St. Louis chapter begins tonight, the duration remains to be seen.
