Civics saddle Broncos with 4-1 loss to claim Dollard Tournament title

The U13 B Dollard Civics claimed the gold medals and tournament banner of their own tournament with a 4-1 win over the Verdun Broncos Sunday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. “I tip my hat to Verdun,” Dollard head coach David Charette said. “We were kind of on our heels in the first period but we adjusted in the second. It’s very special for the team to win this tournament in their own rink.”
Following a scoreless first period where netminders Jeremy Charette of Dollard and the Broncos’ Romeu-Henrique Levada-Betioli stoned their opposing shooters. In the second the two opponents exchanged goals in a 29 second span. Nicholas Kolokotronis gave the Civics a 1-0 edge 1:03 from the start of the second. At the 1:32 mark Mathis Lamarche-Froelich struck for the equalizer. Charette was solid between the pipes holding his team in until they found the path to victory.
Dollard found an extra gear in the third as they reeled off three unanswered goals to claim the title. Ryan Pace paced the attack as he potted a pair, the game winner and final goal of the game. Nicolas Mouton chipped in with an insurance tally to make it 3-1.
The trip to the finals came following a tough semi-final game where Dollard won 2-0 over the LaSalle Pumas. As time entered the final minute of the opening period Nicolas Kolokotronis beat Diego Grillo-Gomez to put the Civics up 1-0.
Civics’ goalie Alexander Corbeil was electric in a game that stayed 1-0 until midway through the third. Corbeil held the Puma attack at bay, including several quality chances. Ryan Pace gave Dollard some breathing room as he scored an insurance marker at 4:25 of the third.
