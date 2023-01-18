Civics rally to tie West Island in Junior A match-up

The Dollard Civics hard work paid off as they rallied to erase a two goal deficit and earn a hard fought 3-3 tie with theWest Island Rois on Saturday night at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. The two Junior A rivals in the Lac St. Louis Regional Hockey League played a balanced match where goaltenders Gordon Raynor of West Island and the Civics’ Clay Rabinovitch each made several spectacular stops to frustrate their opposing shooters.
The visitors opened the scoring 2:27 from the opening faceoff when Josh Kastner snapped off a shot from the right faceoff dot for a bar down goal on the left side for a 1-0 advantage. West Island pulled even just over two minutes later on Étienne Léonard’s stick. Léonard broke in from the left boards and fired a shot that found just enough space between the left post and Rabinovitch’s pad. The home side Rois took a 2-1 lead with just under five minutes to go in the opening period. Léonard set the table for the go ahead tally with a quick pass to the left allowing Jacob Merrill-Arpin to one time a shot into the open net.
The quick pace of the first gave way to a slower second frame as penalties interrupted the smooth flow. Dollard’s penalty killing play was almost perfect as West Island managed to capitalize only once during their advantage situations, which included a couple of 5-on-3 sessions. The Rois did up their lead to 3-1 when Liam Halpin spotted Liam Del Guidice open on the left post; fed him the puck and Del Guidice beat Rabinovitch for the advantage goal. Before the middle tract came to a close Dollard made it a one goal game on a tic-tac-toe tally. Kastner recorded his second marker of the game as he completed the play set-up by helpers from Matthew Goldenberg and Daniel Zuckerman.
Dollard pulled even before the third hit the five minute mark when Justin Sasson used a West Island defender as a screen and fired the tying goal into the top left corner.
Goaltending was prominent the rest of the way as both side hunted for the go ahead goal but Rabinovitch and Raynor denied all to the final buzzer.
