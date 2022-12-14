Civics can’t ride the Rapides in Dollard tournament final

It was a meeting of two similar squads in the U13 A title tilt of the Dollard Hockey Tournament as The Lachine Rapides took a slim 2-1 decision over the host Dollard Civics Sunday afternoon at the Dollard Civic Centre. “It was two fast skating teams with lots of up and down hockey,” Dollard head coach Brian Berenson said. “Going into the tournament our goal was to make the finals. We achieved that goal but fell one short of winning it. But we’re very proud of how the team played.”
In the final it was a goaltenders’ battle between Lachine’s Milan Bujor and Kiernan Gunnip of the Civics. Each period saw only one goal find the back of the net, with Lachine getting the game winner in the third frame. “Kiernan kept us in it,” coach Berenson said. “He gave us every chance to get the win but their (Lachine) goalie was very good too.”
The Rapides opened the scoring in the first as Didier Comeau beat Gunnip 1:16 from the start of play. Dollard replied with the lone tally of the second to knot the score at 1-1. That also was an early marker as Hendrix Pun set-up Zachary Marmor for the equalizer 1:53 into the second stanza.
At exactly three minutes of the third Leio McConnell potted the game winner as Bujor and Gunnip barred the door to the final buzzer.
To get to the final Dollard handed the Cote St. Luc Canucks an 8-1 loss in the semi-final. Dollard built a 5-0 cushion into the third on goals by Jonah Ohayon with two, Hendrix Pun, Brandon Dalfen and Olivier Drainville. The Canucks tenacity and persistence paid off for the shutout buster in the third as Jax Toledano made a perfect pass from beside the right boards to Tyler Rosen in front of the Civics’ goal. Rosen beat Dollard netminder Asher Merson with the only shot to elude him. Dollard proceeded to close out the game with a trio of tallies in a two minute span. Dalfen notched his second of the game while Jonah Grubsztajn and Zachary Marmor added to the total.
(0) comments
