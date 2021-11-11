Charles-Émile Bouchard earning his U18 stripes with the Élites

Charles-Émile Bouchard has been stepping up his game in the Ligue de développement du hockey M18 AAA du Québec as part of the defence unit of the Jonquière Élites. The 16 year-old Bouchard is in his rookie campaign in the Development League and he has been hard at work to show he belongs. “It is a quicker game,” Charles-Émile Bouchard said. “Moving up from espoir I knew would be a challenge but one I was looking forward to.”
Bouchard has logged ice time in 16 games so far with the Élites and uses each shift as a learning experience. “I know I’ll make mistakes,” Bouchard said. “But I learn from them and make sure to not to try and repeat them.”
The rookie blueliner likes to be involved in defence and offence aspects of the game but he is cautious about jumping in to the attack. “My main goal is to defend and help our goalie,” he said. “If I can make a good outlet pass or clear our zone I know I am doing my job.”
He is also still in search of his first goal at the U18AAA level but he has the patience to wait until it happens. “When it comes it comes,” he said. “I will celebrate it when it does happen.”
Bouchard is also working on his skills as he would like to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in the future. “That would be an amazing step for me,” he said.
He is enjoying being a member of the Élites, “My teammates and coaches are great,” he said. “I am learning and improving thanks to them.”
