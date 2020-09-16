The LHJAAAQ will open its 2020-2021 season with the “Challenge Cup” a non-contact four-on-four tournament with the 13 teams of the league taking part. The round robin format got underway last night and will run until September 26. Each team will play six games in the round robin, three at home and three on the road. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday October 3 and the final will be presented on Saturday October 10. The winner of the “Challenge Cup” will earn a wild card spot in the playoffs. The teams will be grouped into three divisions of three teams aand one division of four teams. Fans can take in the action but seating is limited to 250 persons per venue. The league came up with this format to launch as they await the arrival of Phase 6 by Hockey Quebec where normal hockey can be played. Also of note for the league is the confirmation of their new commissioner, Kevin Figsby, a former coach of the Lac St. Louis Lions, the Concordia Stingers and extensive experience with Hockey Canada. “Our players are all excited about this tournament and you can expect some competitive and very fast hockey,” Kevin Figsby, newly minted Commissioner of the LHJAAAQ said. “Our camps have started a week ago and our players are hungry, they will put on a good show for our fans.” The West Island Shamrocks opened against the Flames de Gatineau at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex on Saturday. Gatineau doubled the Shamrocks 8-4 for the road win. West Island got as close as 3-2 on goals by Matthew Corbisero and Said Abi-Faycal. Alexandre O’Neil’s tally made it 5-3 and West Island player of the game Frederic Ouimet closed out the scoring for the home side. West Island has a return engagement against the Flames Friday night in Gatineau. Then the Valleyfield Braves will be at the Sportsplex for a Sunday afternoon meeting with the Shamrocks for a 1:00 pm puck drop. The Montreal-Est Rangers went 1-1 in the opening weekend of play. Justin Hebert’s hat trick paced the Rangers to a 12-9 win at home Friday night. On Sunday, the Rangers were edged 5-4 by the Joliette Predateurs. Montreal-Est has a home and home set against the Terrebonne Cobras, travelling to Terrebonne on Friday night then hosting the Cobras on Sunday at 4:00 pm at Centre Recreatif Edouard Rivest
Challenge Cup launches Quebec Jr AAA league play
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
