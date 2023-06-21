CF Montreal takes to Terra Cotta pitch to launch BMO Soccer Celebration Tour 2023

Some 260 youths in the Pointe Claire Soccer Association were treated to an evening of fun, tips and an opportunity to try their skills against members of CF Montreal’s number one squad. It was the launch of the BMO Soccer Celebration Tour with Terra Cotta Park being the first of four stops the Major League Soccer squad. AS Brossard, Club de Soccer Lanaudière-Nord and FC Loro will also receive visits from CF Montreal as this popular program, which has been a summer staple since 2014 rolls along. Approximately 600 children will get to experience the event as well as numerous others who can take part in off pitch activities that round out the event.
Being back in the community is important to the organization as expressed by CF Montreal captain Samuel Piette. “I think it’s super important,” Samuel Piette said. “I think it’s important for us players to show that we’re close to the community. That we are soccer players, but we’re still normal persons and make them the kids) feel we’re close to them. It’s doable to get where we are. To be able to kick the ball around with maybe their idols or role models. Just to show them that it’s doable to be professional soccer players.
The Pointe Claire players got to take part in instructional clinics led by Club Academy coaches and played mini matches with CF Montreal players. Closing out the visit there was an autograph session where the kids got to have the MLS players sign the jerseys they had received as part of the festivities.
Amelia Freeland of the U10 CDC Pointe Claire program was one of the players who gat to experience the event. “This is super exciting,” Amelia Freeland said. “ I’m a big Montreal fan so to get to be with them and to get to improve as a player is amazing.” Freeland was sporting her new CF Montreal kit having attended the team’s game where they had dropped Minnesota by a 4-0 score and her favourite player Mason Toye potted a pair. “It was fun to be at the game and he scored two beautiful goals,” Freeland said.
While the pitch was awash with players being put through their paces by the academy instructors, the surrounding area those in attendance were entertained by the BMO Bear and CF Montreal mascot Tac-Tik while trying out the BMO inflatable foosball game and kicking cage. Through the participation of TELUS fans got to check out a replica of CF Montreal’s locker room.
