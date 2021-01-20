CF Montreal is ready to write a new chapter in Montreal’s soccer history

Since the inception of the Montreal Impact in 1992, the club has earned the following of fervent fans, now the fan base will need to embrace the rebranding of the club as CF Montreal, Club de Foot Montreal. Last Thursday during a virtual launch, founder and part of the ownership group Joey Saputo, CEO and Club President Kevin Gilmore along with creative coordinator Justin Kingsley presented the reasons, the logo and the team colours that CF Montreal will carry into the next Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. The Montreal Impact started out 28 years ago in the American Professional Soccer League (APSL) until entering as an expansion franchise in the MLS nine years ago and now will move forward as CF Montreal bringing a project that had been in the works for two years to fruition. “I love the Impact,” Joey Saputo said. “This is a club and a passion project that I started along with only three full-time employees 28 years ago. But here’s the reality. To make an impact, we need to retire the Impact. The Montreal Impact will always be that local club that made global strides, and all that, we can be proud of.” Those global strides are what fuelled the move from thinking locally to presenting globally. “We didn’t cast all that [history] away,” Justin Kingsley said. “We realized that in 2021 and beyond, with digital technology allowing us to communicate with anyone on the planet in milliseconds, we needed an image that resonated globally. People around the globe don’t know the name ‘Impact.’ It doesn’t resonate with them. I know Montreal resonates with them.” With that thought in mind, Kingsley, a writer, filmmaker and marketing specialist who worked on branding for the 2015 Women’s World Cup and the 2026 United Bid, among other projects, spearheaded the rebranding with his partner Paul Labonté. The duo helped to create the new crest, name and colours, all inspired by Montreal’s history, climate, architecture, arts, economy, music and even the public transportation system. “In the ‘80s UNESCO designated Montreal as a global city of design, and it wasn’t just in graphic design, it was in all facets of design,” Kingsley said. “But the reason they did this is because of the great global design era that was born here in the ‘60s with Expo 67, ‘Man and His World,’ and then the ‘76 Olympic Games and all the famous, iconic design that came from those periods. So we decided to tell our modern, contemporary story to anchor ourselves in some of the visual icons that are known all over the world.” As to the Club de Foot name, “It was always going to be a French name,” Kevin Gilmore said. “But leaving that debate aside, people were saying, ‘well, you’re just going to be like everybody else – FC, FC, FC.’ And there are X number of MLS clubs that have the FC moniker attached to it. And that’s exactly it. We didn’t want to be the same. So instead of choosing between football and soccer, it’s common practice in Montreal for people in French to refer to the sport as foot and Anglophones sometimes often refer to it as footy. So let’s assume that, let’s assume that as part of our name. Let’s assume that we are different.” The new logo’s circular shape utilizes the letter M to form a snowflake motif, the arrows recall the Montreal Metro logo, and the snowflake image is symbolizes Montreal’s multicultural depth. The ‘sacre bleu’ encircling the logo is meant to represent the waters surrounding the island of Montreal. The club’s new mantra is “Droit Devant”, always forward, which will be the organization’s mindset. “When I first joined, Joey said, ‘I want to take this club to another level.’ And to do that you have to evolve,” Gilmore said. “And what does that mean? We are a forward-thinking, constantly-evolving, and innovative organization.” It is now up to the fans to see if the club’s evolvement will include the involvement of more spectators at Stade Saputo.
CF Montreal is ready to write a new chapter in Montreal’s soccer history
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
