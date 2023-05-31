CF Montreal committed to growing women’s soccer

CF Montreal recently illustrated the club’s commitment to the development of the women’s game as they awarded four scholarships through their partnership with the Aléo Foundation. Each recipient was presented a $2,000 scholarship with the presentation given high visibility as it took place prior to a CF Montreal match at the centre of the pitch of Saputo Stadium.
The initiative is directly in line with the organization’s mission of giving back to the community. That includes supporting grassroots women’s soccer and contributing to youth development while being an engine of dreams and emotions to young and talented girls who are passionate about the sport of soccer.
Among the recipients were Laval’s Janet Okeke and Florianne Jourde out of Plateau Mont Royal.
The 17 year-old Okeke was a silver medalist with Team Quebec at the Canada Games in Niagara in August 2022, where she earned an All-Star team nomination. She was also a bronze medalist with Team Canada at the CONCACAF U17 Championships in May 2022. Okeke is currently a member of Soccer Quebec’s Women’s EXCEL Program.
The Secondary V student is in the sport-study program at Georges-Vanier School in Laval. Her goal is to make it to the national U20 team and be recruited by a top American university in the NCAA. Okeke intends to pursue her studies in the field of business or computer science.
Jourde, 18 years-old, helped Team Canada qualify for the CONCACAF U20 Championship in April 2023. She was also part of the Canadian team at the U20 World Cup in August 2022.
Jourde is looking to help the national team make a mark at the U20 World Championship in 2024. She also wants to make a good first impression with the University of Southern California Trojans.
Jourde is currently studying pure and applied sciences at Vanier College and is very interested in the health field. Her dream job would be to combine the health and sports fields where she envisions herself participating in research on athlete performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.