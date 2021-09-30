Last week CF Montreal travelled to the Maritimes to take on the Halifax Wanderers in the 2021 Canadian Championship tournament in a quarterfinal pitting the Canadian Premier League (CPL) against Major League Soccer (MLS).
A pair of goals by Montreal’s Ballou Tabla late in the match provided the margin of victory as he snapped a 1-1 deadlock to earn Montreal a 3-1 victory avoiding the outcome having to be decided by penalty kicks. “They forced us to play at a speed we weren’t comfortable with, so we didn’t execute when we had the ball,” Wanderers’ coach Stephen Hart said. “Of course when they had the ball, the precision, the technique, the speed, ball movement was impressive. At times we defended well, but we were also always on the back foot, and all credit to them. It’s a deserved win.”
When Tabla subbed in it marked the first time since October 25, 2020 took to the pitch having endured a nagging groin injury. “It wasn’t an easy road back these last six or eight months with this injury so I’m really happy to come back and help the team,” Ballou Tabla said. “I just want to keep working to help the team and prove to the staff that I can be of value to the team.”
The Wanderers came out looking to show they could keep pace with Montreal and were rewarded with the opening goal of the contest to take a 1-0 lead. Corey Bent took control of the ball made an inspired run to just outside the box and stroked a shot that eluded Montreal keeper Sebastian Breza in the 27th minute of play. “The CPL is a young league, but they have a lot of talent. They’re definitely on the right track,” said Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy. “Off the bat they tried to cause us problems, but I wanted the team to stay calm and that’s exactly what they did.”
CF Montreal replied eight minutes later when Zorhan Bassong broke into the box from the left then sent a pass back to Matko Miljevic who had trailed behind Bassong. Miljevic delivered a shot to the top left corner to knot the score at 1-1.
Tabla entered the fray to start the second half but his heroics came a minute remaining before going to penalties. The clock struck midnight for the Wanderers as Tabla made it 2-1 with a blistering shot into the mesh. He added his second marker in added time to advance CF Montreal to the semi-final round. “This wasn’t an easy after game, they pressed us a lot and even stringing a few passes together was difficult,” said Tabla. “Coach Nancy knows our strengths going forward so he wanted to solidify the defensive side of the ball to give us the chance to be more creative offensively.”
In the semis CF Montreal will take on Hamilton’s Forge FC of the CPL, the date to be determined.
