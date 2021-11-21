CF Montréal win 2021 Canadian Championship beating Toronto at Stade Saputo

CF Montréal defeated Toronto FC 1:0 to win the 2021 Canadian Championship in front of 12,000 fans at Stade Saputo in Montréal, QC. CF Montréal GK Sebastian Breza was named as the recipient of the George Gross Memorial Trophy winner as competition MVP while Toronto FC’s Jacob Shaffleburg received the Best Young Canadian Player Award. For CF Montréal, it marks the fifth time that they’ve hoisted the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian Championship winners. CF Montréal gain direct-entry to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League competition kicking off in April 2022.
“Congratulations to CF Montréal on their Canadian Championship victory and all the best representing Canada in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League,” said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. “Congratulations as well to tournament MVP and George Gross Memorial Trophy winner Sebastian Breza and Best Young Canadian Award recipient Jacob Shaffelburg, two young Canadians who have made a mark on the 2021 Canadian Championship for their respective teams.”
CF Montréal earned their place in the 2021 Canadian Championship Final by defeating Forge FC 0:0 (7:8) at Tim Hortons Field on 27 October. The teams finished 0:0 after 90 minutes at it took 11 shooters to determine the winner with CF Montréal GK Sebastian Breza able to do what Forge GK Triston Henry was unable to; score a PK winner to place his team in the 2021 Canadian Championship Final. Toronto FC advanced after defeating Pacific FC 2:1 at BMO Field on 3 November. Jozy Altidore and Jacob Shaffelburg gave Toronto FC a first half lead that Pacific was unable to overcome despite a late goal by Alejandro Diaz.
CF Montréal and Toronto FC, as well as Forge FC entered the competition in the Quarter-Final Round. Forge FC defeated fellow CPL club Valour FC 2:1 to open the round on 15 September. HFX Wanderers FC fell to two late goals by CF Montréal in a 1:3 loss in Halifax. Toronto FC posted a 4:0 victory to move past CPL’s York United FC at BMO Field in Toronto, and Pacific FC moved into their first Canadian Championship Semi-Final defeating Cavalry FC 0:1 away at Spruce Meadows in Calgary to cap off a 22 September Quarter-Final Round tripleheader.
The 2021 Canadian Championship Preliminary Round opened with an all-Alberta affair that saw Cavalry FC defeat Al Classico rivals FC Edmonton 2:0 at Edmonton’s Clarke Stadium on 15 August. Première ligue de soccer du Québec champions AS Blainville travelled to Halifax, NS to face HFX Wanderers FC at Wanderers Grounds on 17 August coming up just short in a 2:1 loss. League1 Ontario Champions Master’s Futbol Academy fell 5:0 to York United FC at York Lions Stadium in North York, ON in the first of two Canadian Championship matches on 21 August with hosts Atletico Ottawa falling 3:2 to Valour FC in the second match at Ottawa’s TD Place. In the final match of the Preliminary Round, Pacific FC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4:3 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC on 27 August.
The Canadian Championship is the highest domestic club competition and leads to a direct entry into the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with an opportunity to play in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. The current champions are CF Montréal who won the 2019 Canadian Championship. Fans can follow the Canadian Championship across Canada Soccer’s social media channels by following #CanChamp or by visiting the competition website at www.canadasoccer.com/canadian-championship
