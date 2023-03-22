Centennials savour OT win over West Island in U13B post-season play

The Dollard Centennials held off a determined West Island Knights squad in U13B playoff action of the CHL to take a 2-1 overtime thriller at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. In this instance it might have been home ice for the Knights but they were the visitors in this confrontation against their neighbouring opponents.
Dollard’s Pacey Greenspan and the Knights Tyler Cullen were stingy when it came to allowing goals to opposing shooters. Both netminders drew loud cheers from the crowd with each save along the way. West Island played with plenty of heart as they had a short bench with three forwards and one defenceman at the ready for line changes.
West Island was first to strike with a goal 2:10 to go in the opening period. Nathan Buche converted a pass from Shane Sgier with his shot finding the inside of the left post for a 1-0 edge. Play moved into the second stanza with Greenspan and Cullen giving fits to the shooters. Dollard did find the equalizer just past the midpoint of the middle period after West Island had successfully killed off a minor penalty. Just after the Knights returned to full strength Centennial Aaron Poupka stepped over the Knights’ blueline and unleashed a wrister that found its way past Cullen to knot the score at 1-1.
There was no solution to the draw in the third period as the two opponents exchanged rushes only to be denied at the net. Regulation time ran out setting the stage for a five minute overtime session to see if a winner could be found. In the fourth frame it was more of the same as play dropped below two minutes to go before it would move to the shootout stage. That would not be needed as Nicholas Gerentakos fired a bar down shot to seal the win for the Centennials.
