Celtix solid in shutting out St. Laurent

The Celtix du Haut-Richelieu U14F AAA squad turned in a complete game Saturday night in Dollard to take a 3-0 road win over St. Laurent in Quebec Development League play. The win put the Celtix at 2-0 for the start of the season and this was St. Laurent’s first contest of the campaign.
St. Laurent gets high marks for hanging tough against the visitors and St. Laurent keeper Gabriela Bajcsy was the star of the game as she made several spectacular saves on Celtix shooters. The home side was frustrated by a stifling Celtix defence, limiting their ventures into the attacking third. Haut-Richelieu keeper Emma Boissinot earned the clean sheet.
The game format for this category is three 25 minute periods of play. Haut-Richelieu opened with two goals in the first frame but St. Laurent held them to a single marker late in the second period and kept them off the score sheet in the third until the final whistle.
Alycia Martel opened the scoring for the Celitix in the 18th minute of play as she accepted the ball on the left and lofted a shot into the mesh for what would stand as the game winning goal. In the final minute of play of the opening period Mikayla Belanger stroked a shot from 35 yards out that eluded the outstretched hands of Bajcsy to make it 2-0.
In the second stanza play ebbed and flowed with no scoring happening until the 24th minute when Axel Levesque found the back of the net. Levesque used a burst of speed down the left sidelines then cut towards the net where she delivered a low drive into the right corner to make it a 3-0 game.
St. Laurent kept pace with the Celtix through the final 25 minutes of play and kept Haut-richelieu from adding to their score.
(0) comments
