Cayden Primeau’s decision to turn pro with the Laval Rocket following two seasons at Northwestern University proved to be the right one. The top goaltenders in U.S. college hockey in 2019 as he won the Mike Richter Award, Primeau’s skills between the pipes have established him as a top netminder in the American Hockey League. Primeau’s performance over the season has led to him being selected to the AHL Rookie All-Star team and go into the Rocket record book as the first Laval player to be picked for the that squad. “It was great to be named to that award,” Cayden Primeau said in a conference call. “There’s a bunch of great rookie goalies in the league and it is a true testament to my team. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me on and off the ice. The 20-year-old Voorhees, NJ native posted a record of 17-11-3 putting him at ninth spot in the league and was tops among all AHL rookie goalies with that record and in goals-against average with 2.45. Primeau played to a .908 save percentage and earned four shutouts, which was good for third in the AHL. The seventh-round draft pick of Canadiens in 2017 (199th overall), Primeau made his NHL debut with a pair of appearances this past December. The son of former NHL’er Keith Primeau, he lost his debut NHL game 3-2 to Colorado on December 5 and picked-up his first NHL victory on December 11 in an overtime win against the Senators when Ben Chiarot tallied 1:11 into the extra-session. That win was his best keepsake from the season, “Sometimes if your winning you look up and you’re counting down with the clock and you’re really hoping for the time to go out and you get the win,” Primeau said. “When it’s in overtime, all those emotions you that you experience when the clock counts down come at once because the game is over when you score.” During his stint with the Habs, Primeau had an impressive .931 save percentage. Tucked away at home in New Jersey, Primeau has been working out to be ready for camp and has had to adapt to get the job done. “We live around the corner from a gym but that’s closed,” he said. “We don’t have any weights at home so I’ve been using whatever I can to train with.” On the day of this interview, Primeau had had the chance to return to the ice for the first time since play shut down. “I think this is the longest I’ve ever taken off from the ice,” he said. “It was really getting to me going from being on the ice and around the rink every day to not at all. That was tough so it felt great to get back out on the ice today to get moving and to get a feel for everything.” Primeau is working on all his kills in the off season but is looking at getting stronger in his skating and puck handling. As for where he plays this coming season, with the Rocket or the Habs, Primeau’s perspective is “I’ve always tried not to look too far in the future or dwell in the past,” he said. “I like to live in the moment, especially now, not knowing what the future holds.”
Cayden Primeau the premiere goalie for AHL rookie all-star team
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
