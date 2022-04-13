The Club de Basketball de L’Ouest Cavaliers defeated the Downtown Community Blues by a 69-50 decision to claim the Montreal Basketball League Mini-AA title on their own court at Francois-Perrot elementary.
The organization hosted the semis and the finals over the first weekend of April with the Cavaliers putting their undefeated 9-0 season on the line in post-season play.
In their semi-final game, the Cavaliers faced a strong Tornades de Longueuil side with the Cavs winning the game 66-35 and a spot in the title match. In the other semi the Blues held off a solid challenge by Laval Nobel through three quarters then pulled away in the fourth for a 54-47 victory.
Bottom (left to right): Mark Guirgis, Nathan Oduro, Ibrahim Chaudhry, Jaylen Jordan, Nikolai Panin, Vincent Vallee, James Meryse-Dorzin, Hayden Guerrier & Liam Haynes.
Top (left to right): Coach Hans Belanger, Loic Letourneau, Maxime Deslauriers, Xavier Bélanger, Coach David Haynes, Coach Torin Jordan.
