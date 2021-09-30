Carrefour Multisports complex played host to two prestigious Junior Nationals

The Carrefour Multisports complex in Laval played host to two outdoor Junior National Championship tournaments. First up was the U12 Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals followed by the U14 Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals. Winners were crowned in both boy’s and girl’s singles and doubles events.

In the U12 finals the tournament champions came from Ontario and Quebec, as players from the two provinces flourished and collectively swept the podium.

Fans were treated to a superb display of elite-level tennis in the boy’s singles final as tournament No.1-seed Andy Tchinda Kepche of Quebec defeated tournament No.2-seed Aedan Malik of Ontario 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a gruelling three-set match. Tchinda Kepche, the more rested of the two, cruised through his quarter-final and semi-final matches, defeating Antoine Généreux of Quebec 6-2, 6-0 and Praneeth Pichika of Ontario 6-1, 6-1. Malik had a tougher route as he dropped a set in his quarter-final and semi-final matches before punching his ticket to the final.

It was an all Ontario affair in the girl’s singles title tilt as Andrea Cabio of the Burlington Tennis Club and Jacey Tian of the North York Winter Tennis Club faced off for the fourth time in their young careers. Despite the close battle, it was North York’s Tian that came out with the victory, winning 3-6, 7-5, 4-1 (ret.). Tian evened out her head-to-head with Cabio to 2-2.

In the doubles draw, Joseph Cunha of Ontario and singles finalist Malik defeated the all-Quebec duo of Généreux and Hayden Majumdar-Moreau 6-3, 6-2. Laurence Demers of Quebec and Andrea Katarina Taylor of Ontario pulled off the upset on the girls’ side against tournament No.1-seeds Joyce Geng and Amy Lu of British Columbia in a three-set marathon 7-5, 2-6, [10-8].

In the U14 tournament British Columbia earned the bragging rights as both the boys’ and girls’ singles champions hail from the west coast. Owen A.K. Nguyen took home the boys’ singles title while Emma Si Yu Dong won both the girls’ singles and doubles competitions.

Nguyen reached championship match with victories over Manitoba’s Volodymyr Gurenko 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals and Quebec’s Tchinda Kepche , the champion of the U12 tournament, 6-2, 6-2 in the semis. In the final Nguyen bested Alberta’s Adam Faragcao in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 to claim the trophy.

In girls’ singles, Si Yu Dong’s route to the final saw her beat British Columbia’s Eliana Kook 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-finals and Clemence Mercier of Quebec 7-5, 6-0 in the semis. The other finalist had seen off the challenge of Quebec’s Dylan Gelber 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the last eight before beating Aarya Gupta – also of Ontario – 6-1, 6-4. In the final, despite winning the first set comfortably 6-0, Si Yu Dong fell 6-4 in the second set to her opponent Nadia Lagaev of Ontario. She rallied in the third set taking it 6-1 to take the match and the championship.

In doubles, Nguyen with his partner Gelan Su entered the final as the No. 3-seeds. The duo lost to fellow British Columbia natives Raja and Eric William Wang 2-6, 6-4, [10-7]. In the girls’ doubles competition, Si Yu Dong doubled up in the championship hardware as she and her partner Kook the No. 2 seeds defeated Gelber and Neda Rahimkhani 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

“Well done to all of the players for their performances at the U12and U14 Fischer Junior Nationals in Laval,” said George Fischer, Tennis Canada donor and event funder. “Huge thanks to Tennis Canada for putting on the event in such difficult circumstances due to the impact of COVID-19.”