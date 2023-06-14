Cards struggling in Quebec Junior Elite campaign

The LaSalle Cardinals continue to struggle in the early stages of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League season as a trio of losses last week extended their losing streak to 11 games giving them a 2-win 13-loss record in the Centre Division of the QJEBL.
The week started off with a 5-1 Thursday night defeat to the Granby Guerriers at home followed by a 4-1loss to the Coaticook Rocket on the road and concluded with a 13-7 setback to the Longueuil Ducs at home.
In the loss to Granby there were no regrets from Guerriers’ pitcher Thomas Sansregret as he pitched a three hit complete game gem for the win. LaSalle’s Zacharie Bouchard was solid in relief of starting pitcher Tyler Bawart as he allowed two hits over the final four and a third innings. The Cardinals’ run came when Raphael Delisle walked, stole second, made his way to third on an error by Granby catcher Alexandre Lapointe then made his way home on an error by centerfielder Nathan Gagnon.
Friday night in Coaticook the Rocket built to a 4-0 lead over the visiting Cardinals. The shutout buster came in the top of the sixth thanks to the hot hitting tandem of Ryan Bawart and Santiago Sanchez. Bawart doubled and was cashed in on a Santiago double for the lone LaSalle run of the contest.
Sunday afternoon at Stade Eloi Viau it appeared that the Cards’ fortunes were turning as they exploded for six runs in the bottom of the first to stake a claim to a 6-2 lead over the Ducs. Longueuil put a pair up in the top of the second to make it a 6-4 contest. In the fourth a four run outburst put the Ducs ahead to stay. LaSalle managed to get one back in the home half of the fifth to set the score at 8-7 for Longueuil. In the Ducs’ at bats in the top of the fifth the visitors pushed five runs across the plate to seal the deal for a 13-7 road win.
Longueuil banged out 17 hits, including a pair of home run shots by Wyliam Coulombe and Felix Labonté. On the Cardinals’ ledger Jonathan Martin had two rbi’s and Ryan Bawart went 2-for-3 to push his batting average to .417
