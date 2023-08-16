Cards lose extra-inning heartbreaker to close out campaign

The LaSalle Cardinals dropped a 7-6 decision to the Coaticook Rocket in extra-innings Sunday afternoon to close out their Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) regular season. It was the second loss of the week at LaSalle’s Stade Eloi Viau after the Cardinals loss 11-4 to the Longueuil Ducs on Wednesday night. That brings the curtain down on a tough season for the Cards as they posted an 8-35 record in the Centre Division of the QJEBL.
LaSalle dug out of a 6-0 hole to pull even and send the game into an extra-inning where the Rocket took the lead 7-6 and the Cards fell short leaving the tying run at third in the bottom of the eighth. Felix Cusson was tagged with the loss.
Coaticook built to a 6-0 lead starting with a two run first thanks to a two run homer off the bat of Jason Bégin. In the third a bases loaded jam for the Cardinals saw the Rocket push four runs across home. A single, walk, hit batsman and wild pitch saw Zachary Dodier, Bégin, Zac Frechette and Alexis Moring reach home to make it a six run cushion.
LaSalle got back in the game with a six run home half of the fourth with a Santiago Sanchez single scoring Phoenix Godding with the shutout buster. With the bases jammed, Jeremy Latour came home when Jonathan Martin was hit by a pitch. Louka Leduc’s single brought Ryan Ieraci and Santiago in making it 6-4. Platon Leftakis made it to first and moved to second on an error allowing Martin in with run five. A sacrifice fly by Godding scored Leduc with the equalizer.
The game remained deadlocked through the seventh setting the stage for extra-innings. In the top of the eighth, Loic Jolicoeur-Pomerleau singled and later from third scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. LaSalle was down to their final out but Francis Lefebvre kept the game alive with a single. Lefebvre proceeded to steal second and make his way to third on a passed ball. He was abandoned at third though as Zacharie Bouchard grounded out second to first to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.