Cardinals get win in tight home opener

The LaSalle Cardinals needed a walk-off passed ball to take the win on Saturday night in their home opener against a determined ABC U16 squad at Denis Boucher Stadium. The Cards were looking for their first victory of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) after opening with a pair of road losses earlier that week. LaSalle started of the season getting shutout by the Granby Guerriers the dropped a 9-6 decision to the Longueuil Ducs. In the win over the ABCU16 team, Charles-Antoine Fournier picked-up the win in relief shutting down the ABC hitters 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh. Jimmy Dionne took the loss for the visitors. LaSalle got on the board in the second inning as the Cards sent eight men to the plate. A walk to Jordan Glazer, a single by Michal Dormajian and a hit batsman, Ryan Bawart jammed the bases. A trio of singles by Kevin Griffin, Joseph Raftus and Adam Stornello cashed in the baserunners to deliver a 3-0 advantage to LaSalle. In the home half of the third, a two out walk to Bawart built to make it 4-0 as he stole second and then raced home on a single by Charles-Antoine Fournier. The ABC U16’s fought their way back in the top of the fourth with Alexis Gravel crossing home plate for the first of three runs in the inning, scoring on Robin Villeneuve’s single. Cardinal starting pitcher Justin Humenay hit his second batter of the inning as he plunked Joshua Jones. Zachary Boivin touched Humenay for a double to score Villeneuve and send Jones to third. Jones made it a one run game as he reached home on a balk by Humenay. A pair of singles combined with an error allowed the ABC’s to pull even in the fifth as Alexis Gravel touched home for the equalizer. In the bottom of the seventh, LaSalle loaded the bases on three consecutive free passes, which brought on Jimmy Dionne in relief. Bawart raced home on a passed ball to secure the win. LaSalle is home Thursday night as they welcome the Longueuil Ducs to Denis Boucher Stadium, game time is 7:30.
Cardinals get win in tight home opener
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
