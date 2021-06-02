Cardinals’ deal gives Bruno Labelle a shot at the NFL

Montreal native Bruno Labelle is a step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the National Football League (NFL) after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.
The 23-year-old tight end is working to attain his goal as he attended the Cardinals’ rookie camp and remains in Arizona for organized team activities prior to the start of training camp on July 22. “I think the Cardinals are a really good fit,” Bruno Labelle said last Thursday during a Zoom conference. “I think it was a good place for me to come and have a good opportunity to compete and earn a roster spot.”
That spot would be as a blocking tight end but at 6-foot-4, 247-pounds, Labelle feels he can also contribute on the receiving end of the game. On the plus side, Arizona didn’t draft a tight end this year but competition will be stiff as the team has seven tight ends on the roster. “Of course, when we put on the pads and get to training camp, it will be a better opportunity for me to show what I can do,” Labelle said.
With a scholarship from the University of Cincinnati, Labelle left the Nomades life of the Montmorency football program to test himself in the NCAA and try to earn a shot at the NFL. In four years with the Bearcats he had 20 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
At the end of March Labelle got to showcase his skills during the Bearcats’ pro day and caught the eye of several NFL organizations. Offers were made but it was the Cardinals that Labelle felt was the best opportunity to make it as a professional. Tight end coach Steve Heiden and Cards’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury both met with Labelle prior to the draft. “I like my relationship with coach Heiden,” he said. “Just with the organization as a whole and the communication that we had pre-draft. I thought it was a good opportunity for me to come here and compete and ultimately make the team, which is the ultimate goal.
That ultimate goal is within reach for Labelle, only time will tell come training camp.
