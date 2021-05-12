Carabin Pier-Olivier Lestage proud to be selected by the Alouettes

Saint Eustache’s Pier-Olivier Lestage was the Montreal Alouettes’ first selection of the 2021 Canadian Football League draft held on May 4 and is very proud of that fact, even though he is presently under contract to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks having signed as an undrafted free agent.
“It’s a great feeling,” Pier-Olivier Lestage said. “I grew up watching the Montreal Alouettes on TV and I’ve been to games at Percival Molson Stadium. It definitely will be a special feeling to go back home if it doesn’t work out with Seattle.”
The six-foot-three, 305 pound Lestage is an offensive lineman out of the Université de Montreal Carabins program and played under the current Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia when he was head coach at U de M. Lestage was selected tenth overall, the first pick of the second round. “Danny was my coach for the last three years,” Lestage said. “He knows me well, I know him well. I think it’s a perfect match. I was so happy when he called me. He called me the night before and told me if he had the chance to pick me he would do it.”
Lestage generated interest from teams south of the border from his performance at the virtual East-West Shrine Bow and the College Gridiron Classic. He did get to play in the Tropical Bowl back in January in Orlando, the first game action Lestage had seen since the Carabins’ loss in the 2019 Vanier Cup.
His focus is on making the NFL and has added another arrow to his skills quiver as he has worked on snapping the ball. “I’ve never actually played centre,” he said. “Because I want to have a chance to play in the NFL I started working on my snaps last year. I haven’t played centre in an actual game but I feel I can after practicing it for a year now.”
Lestage is presently in Seattle to undergo a physical as part of his signing and then take part in a mini-camp for Seahawk rookies. COVID-19 has made it difficult to prepare but Lestage has made the best of a bad situation. “I’ve been working hard,” he said. “It’s been difficult with the gyms closed in Montreal but I have managed to do some training. I have also been able to work with my O-line coach from the University of Montreal. It’s not the perfect situation but I’m doing the best I can to be ready for this opportunity.”
He also takes great pride in the fact that there is so much Quebec talent not only on the Alouettes’ roster but in the CFL and also making inroads into the NFL. “There’s lots of Quebec talent on the team (Montreal),” he said. “It’s really nice to be on a team that represents your province. I know a lot of people on the team and if it doesn’t work out in Seattle I look forward to coming back to Montreal and get working.” As to the talent coming out of Quebec he added, “It shows that we’re really well-coached and everything that (Football Quebec) is doing for development. It just shows how much talent there is in Quebec and it is getting noticed.”
The certainty is that Lestage will suit up as a pro football player this season. The question is with which flock, the Seahawks or the Alouettes. Only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.