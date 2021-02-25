As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its first year, Canadian Tire has committed an additional $12 million to Jumpstart Charities’ Sport Relief Fund to further help Canadian amateur sport organizations survive in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic’s devastating impact means sport and play in Canada have never been more vital or at risk. In September of 2020, Jumpstart Charities disbursed $8 million through its Sport Relief Fund in initial aid that went to help over 700 clubs nationwide. This infusion of $12 million will help even more organizations continue to operate this year. “Local sports sort of falls through the cracks because some of those clubs don’t necessarily fall under their provincial or national sports organization,” Two-time Olympic champion Catriona Le May Doan, now President and CEO of Sport Calgary said. “Those clubs haven’t been able to apply for provincial or federal funding and it has been extremely tough on them.”
There are some startling statistics that have surfaced through research conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Jumpstart Charities. Firstly, 81 % of community sport organizations are worried about their ability to offer programming in 2021. Even more frightening is that 52 % of community sport organizations are potentially facing permanent closure as a result of the pandemic. To lose clubs at that rate would be devastating to sports programs in individual and team sports. It is from these organizations that future high performance athletes and professional players get their start. “Local sport is where all our future leaders, our future Olympians and Paralympians come from,” Le May Doan said. “We need to support them and continue to give youth an opportunity of breaking down those barriers and opportunity to dream big.”
The study also showed that there has been a strong impact on kids having limited to no participation in sport or recreational play. Youths are more likely to be feeling lonely and finding it difficult to reduce stress and anxiety without their sport or recreation outlet. “Now that sport has been taken away from us we see how we’re missing the physical side, we’re missing that social interaction, we’re also missing that mental health side,” she said. “We’re losing officials, we’re losing volunteers, and we’re losing coaches. We’re losing not just the participants but everybody that goes along with sports. Hopefully this funding will allow these sports organizations to get to keep their doors open for when we can be active again.”
