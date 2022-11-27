Canadian sports history is made with first Davis Cup championship

Malaga, Spain, November 27, 2022 — Canada’s 109-year wait for a Davis Cup title is finally over. On Sunday, Team Canada presented by Sobeys defeated Australia 2-0 in the championship tie of the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals to clinch the nation’s first title at the prestigious international event.

Playing out of the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain, Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montréal, QC), Denis Shapovalov (Richmond Hill, ON), Vasek Pospisil (Vernon, BC), Alexis Galarneau (Laval, QC), Gabriel Diallo (Montréal, QC), and team captain Frank Dancevic (Niagara Falls, ON) had a week to remember, ousting both Germany and Italy in tight 2-1 ties before sweeping Australia in the finals.

“We are extremely proud of the effort our team, staff, and fans have put into this historical Davis Cup run,” said Michael Downey, President & CEO of Tennis Canada. “After finishing in second place in 2019 – despite it being our first finals berth – all we could think about was getting another shot at winning the prestigious title. Today, not only did we earn that second opportunity, but we delivered. Canadians can now call themselves world champions!

“We would like to offer sincere congratulations to Félix, Denis, Vasek, Alexis, Gabriel, and Frank who have achieved something no other group of Canadians has ever done,” added Downey. “Their energy and relentless work ethic have been nothing short of spectacular. We are honoured to have this team of world-class athletes representing our country.”

Auger-Aliassime went undefeated this week, earning three wins in singles and winning his lone doubles match alongside Pospisil. Shapovalov finished the event with a 2-2 record (1-2 in singles and 1-0 in doubles), while Team Canada veteran Pospisil was a perfect 2-0 in both of his doubles appearances.

In today’s championship matchup, Shapovalov opened the scoring for Canada with a 6-2, 6-4 win over world No. 95 Thanasi Kokkinakis. Shapovalov, who dropped both of his previous singles matches at the event, came out with vengeance against the Australian, dominating the contest from the get-go. He broke Kokkinakis twice to start the first set and rode that wave of momentum up until the end of the match. Shapovalov’s performance featured 23 winners and 10 unforced errors compared to his opponent’s eight errors and just five winners.

For a third consecutive tie, Auger-Aliassime played the second singles match and he did not miss a beat. He faced No. 24-ranked Alex de Minaur and needed only one hour and 42 minutes to beat the 23-year-old from Sydney, Australia by a score of 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime was clutch during the big moments, turning aside all eight of the break points he faced, and converting on two of his four break-point opportunities. He clinched the title for Canada on his first championship point in the 10th game of the second set.

“The emotions are tough to describe,” said Auger-Aliassime during his post-match interview. “We grew up together, dreaming about being on this stage, winning these types of matches, winning the Davis Cup. It’s really a dream come true. That’s what we play for. That’s what sport is for. It was a great moment for us and for the country.”

Canada now joins a list of 16 countries that have captured the coveted Davis Cup trophy. The trophy, which was donated by the competition’s founder Dwight Davis, has been awarded to the Davis Cup champions since its inception in 1900 when only two nations – the United States and Great Britain – were part of the event. Today, with 138 countries registered to play, the Davis Cup has grown to become the world’s largest annual international team competition in sport.

In addition to winning the 2022 Davis Cup title, Canada has automatically qualified for the 2023 Finals. They’ll be joined in the group stage – starting on September 11, 2023 – by finalists Australia, wild cards Italy and Spain, and the 12 nations that will win their 2023 qualifier ties.