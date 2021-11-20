Canadian Grand Prix back on track for 2022

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve will be roaring with the noise of Formula-1 cars and the excitement of the crowds as the Canadian Grand Prix will make its return this June following a two year absence due to the pandemic.
Montreal will be vibrating June 17, 18 and 19 as the Formula-1 faithful take over the city to party, celebrate and revel in the roar of the engines on Ile Notre Dame.
This popular event has been guaranteed to continue through to 2031 as last spring the federal and provincial levels of government reached an agreement with race organizes and FIA, the governing body of Formula-1 racing to make up for the two postponed races. Canada has committed $25 million while Quebec will kick in $26 million.
Tickets go on sale December 6 and can be purchased online by going to www.gpcanada.ca or by phone at (514) 350-0000. Phone purchases can be made from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday and from 9am to 5pm on weekends.
