Canada wins first ever Olympic ski jumping medal in debut of mixed team event

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 0°C. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8°C. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.