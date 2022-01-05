When the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced that the league’s players will not take part in the Beijing games, which put the question forward as to who would play for Team Canada in Beijing.

That task of assembling Team Canada fell to Hockey Canada who turned to plan B. Hockey Canada always has a pool of players on their radar and it will be those players who will get the opportunity to become Olympians. Shane Doan who was the General Manager of the Canadian team in Moscow’s Channel 1 Cup and coach Claude Julien will be responsible for the Olympic squad. “In Canada, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to evaluate and select talented and hard-working players and personnel that play and work in various leagues around the world, and we look forward to assembling a team of highly-skilled players and staff that have worked hard to earn the opportunity to the wear the Maple Leaf with pride on the world stage. We know that Canadians across the country will be proud to cheer on Team Canada in February, and we look forward to working with our hockey operations staff to assemble a group that gives us the best possible chance to bring home a gold medal.” – Hockey Canada Statement - With Canada not taking part in the Spengler Cup due to health concerns caused by the pandemic, those players will still be part of the mix. Other sources could include players from the American Hockey League as well as Canadians playing in the NCAA south of the border.

Even former NHL’er Jordin Tootoo has dropped the hint he would play via Twitter “Hey @HockeyCanada if you’re looking for a sandpaper type of player for the @Olympics I’m your guy !!! I was born at night, but not last night!!! Born ready !!!! #LFG @TeamCanada”

Other potential players could include:

• Goalie Devan Dubnyk: A three-time NHL All-Star who also finished third in Vezina Trophy voting and fourth on the Hart Trophy ballot in 2014-15 as a member of the Minnesota Wild. The 35 year-old Dubnyk is on a professional tryout with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

• Defenceman Jason Demers: The Dorval native (see Dec 29 Suburban) is 12-year NHL veteran, Demers collected 45 goals and 214 points in 699 games with San Jose, Dallas, Florida and Arizona. The free-agent is solid in his own end and eager to join the rush and just took part in the Channel 1 Cup in Moscow with Team Canada.

• Defenceman Brandon Gormley: A member of Canada’s 2012 world junior team, Gormley played 58 NHL games with Arizona and Colorado. Gormley is now a member of Riga Dynamo of the KHL.

• Defenceman Cody Goloubef: Goloubef played in 160 NHL games over nine seasons with Columbus, Colorado, Ottawa and Detroit. The D-man is a member of the AHL Belleville Senators. He would become a second time Olympian having played in the 2018 Games.

• Centre David Desharnais: An eight-year NHL veteran with Montreal, Edmonton and the New York Rangers, Desharnais recorded 87 goals and 282 points in 524 NHL games. Now 35, Desharnais is the third-leading scorer for Fribourg-Gotteron in the Swiss ‘A’ League.

• Centre Eric Fehr: A first-round (18th overall) pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds uses his size in front of the net. Over 13 NHL seasons Fehr recorded 113 goals and 221 points in 652 games with Washington, Pittsburgh, Toronto, San Jose and Minnesota. The 36 year-old Fehr is a free agent and played last season with Geneve-Servette of the Swiss ‘A’ League.

• Centre Jordan Weal: The former Montreal Canadien has nine goals and 23 points this season in 29 games for Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL.

• Forward Cory Conacher: The 32-year-old Conacher is in his second season with Bern SC of the Swiss ‘A’ League. Undrafted and undersized at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, Conacher’s best NHL season was his rookie campaign in 2012-13 when he scored 11 goals and had 18 assists in 47 games with Tampa Bay and Ottawa.

Canada remained number one in the 2020 World Rankings, which will make the team the top seed at Beijing 2022. They were drawn into Group A of the Olympic tournament alongside the United States (#6), Germany (#7), and China (#12).

Canada will open the men’s tournament against Germany at 9:10 p.m. in Beijing on February 10 (8:10 a.m. ET / 5:10 a.m. PT the same day). Two days later on February 12, they’ll face Team USA at 12:10 p.m. (11:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm PT on February 11). Canada will close out the preliminary round against the host team at 9:10 p.m. in Beijing on February 13 (8:10 a.m. ET / 5:10 a.m. PT).

Canada will hope to avoid playing in the qualification playoff games on February 15 and instead aim to advance directly into the quarterfinals to be played on February 16. The semifinals will take place February 18, setting up the bronze medal game on February 19 and the gold medal game on February 20.