Canada-USA women’s hockey rivalry to resume in Beijing

Following conversations between Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, the final two games of the Rivalry Series, originally scheduled for Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., this week have been cancelled. That means the two longtime combatants must now wait until the Beijing Games in February.

With several players and staff from Canada’s National Women’s Team currently in COVID-19 protocol, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey have agreed that the games will not be able to be played.

“The risk associated with playing the final two Rivalry Series games with less than one month before our teams are set to compete in the 2022 Olympics is too high to finish our series with the United States,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada. “Changing our schedule and not being able to play the United States is always difficult, as our players and staff want to play against international competition and put on a great show for hockey fans. Unfortunately, we need do what is right for our athletes from a health perspective and for our team preparation in order to ensure everyone remains healthy and eligible for Beijing.”

Team Canada would have used the pair of contests to cut to their final roster of 23 players, a number they are only a few players away.

Canada will head to the Games as the number two seed behind the United States. That puts them into the top tier Group A together alongside Finland (#3), ROC (#4), and Switzerland (#5).

All four of Canada’s preliminary round games will have the same start time — 12:10 p.m. in Beijing, which equates to 11:10 p.m. ET and 8:10 p.m. PT the night before in Canada.

Canada’s first game will be played on February 3, the day before the Opening Ceremony, against Switzerland. They’ll suit up against Finland on February 5 and then face the ROC on February 7. They’ll close out the preliminary round against their cross border rivals from the United States on February 8, hoping for another big win after defeating the Americans twice en route to winning gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in August.

The women’s quarterfinals will be played on February 11 and 12 with the semifinals on February 14. The bronze medal game is set for February 16 before the gold medal game on February 17.

Canada will be looking to return to the top of the Olympic podium in Beijing, after having settled for silver following a shootout loss to the Americans in the final at PyeongChang 2018.