Canada Soccer releases PLAY campaign in support of the Canadian soccer community

Canada Soccer has released a public service announcement launching its Return-to-Play campaign in collaboration with its Member Associations. The PLAY campaign is a Canada-wide marketing initiative to speak to all Canadians as a call to action for a safe and responsible Return-to-Play, including both those new to the game as well as the vibrant community of participants, all drawn to the game in unique ways. The campaign messaging and creative reflects the authentic representation of every day Canadian soccer culture and stories, and features Canada Soccer National Teams players including Christine Sinclair and Alphonso Davies along with a diverse range of members of the Canadian soccer community.

“The work that Canada’s soccer community put in to tackle the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19 was inspiring and as the country looks to turn the corner and recover from the pandemic, it’s vital that we continue to work together toward common goals,” said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. “This unifying campaign should act as a rallying cry as we work to get back to the pitch and onto the pathway to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for us to continue the collaboration that allowed us to ride the pandemic wave and emerge prepared for an incredible future for the sport of soccer in Canada.”

The campaign was built in support of www.canadasoccer.com/play as a destination raising awareness of the benefits of the sport in encouraging active living and showcasing the game as inherently diverse, inclusive, and safe. The Play landing page features the Club Discovery Tool that allows Canadians to find sanctioned soccer environments across the country that adhere to the Canada Soccer Safe Sport Roster where they can return to the pitch.

“The game of soccer is uniquely positioned to support the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada not only as an economic driver, but in supporting physical and mental health and well-being, as the world’s most popular sport that supports diversity and inclusion for anyone with the passion soccer inspires in every one of us,” said Peter Montopoli, Canada Soccer’s General Secretary. “We’re proud of the work of everyone in the game from coast to coast that has been challenged immensely by the restrictions imposed due to this public health emergency and look forward to a time in the near future where soccer fields, and soccer stadiums across the country are alive with passionate fans, players, coaches, referees, and parents.”

In addition to hearing from Canada Soccer’s National Team players, members of the Canadian soccer community have been engaged to answer three key questions to speak to their love of the game and how much it means to get back on the pitch.

1. What does the game of soccer mean to you?

2. Why do you play the game of soccer?

3. What have you missed about the game during COVID-19?

Canadians can continue to participate in the PLAY campaign by submitting their responses throughout the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. As Canada Soccer and its members work to re-build the sport to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, players, coaches, referees, and fans will be showcased through an extended campaign across Canada Soccer’s digital channels. To submit your message for inclusion, visit https://www.canadasoccer.com/return-to-play-user-generated-content-submission/