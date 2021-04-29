Canada Soccer launches online Grassroots Coach Education Program

The key in any sport is having well-trained coaches in place to the benefit of the athletes. This is especially important at the grassroots levels, making certain that the youngest players get the right lessons in the fundamentals while having fun. With that in mind, Canada Soccer has launched an online learning management system to lower the barrier to access for grassroots coaches. “Grassroots coaches are the backbone of the Canadian soccer development system and” said Jason deVos, Canada Soccer’s Director of Development. “ With the launch of the Grassroots Coach Education Program we have worked to remove the geographic barriers that exist across this country to provide a robust, blended learning approach to grassroots coach education leveraging 21st Century learning tools to reach more areas of the coaching community than ever before.”
The new coach education platform at canadasoccer.com/academy allows coaches anywhere to complete the theory component of the Active Start, FUNdamentals, Learn to Train and Soccer for Life courses online. In addition, a new core component of the Grassroots Coach Education Program, Coaching Soccer in Canada, has been added to the newly-dubbed Canada Soccer Grassroots Coach Education Program.
The Academy learning platform will allow for clubs to administer and distribute keys purchased via Canada Soccer’s coach education shop for their grassroots coaches to complete the online component of their education then connect with their respective associations to schedule the in-person practical component required to complete their certification.“Access to appropriate training for player age and stage is a key component of Canada Soccer’s Safe Sport Roster,” deVos said. “The launch of this platform will move us toward ensuring that every coach working with players in Canada is adequately trained to give them the tools they need to create the best possible environment for players from coast-to-coast-to-coast.”
Canada Soccer’s Coach Education Program consists of the Grassroots Coach Education Program that certifies coaches as having completed the age and stage training appropriate for the players they’re working with. There is also the Canada Soccer Advanced Coach Education Program that provides coaches with the Canada Soccer Children’s, Youth, C, B, and A Licence award at the completion of their training. For more information on the Canada Soccer Coach Education Program, please visit: www.canadasoccer.com/coach
