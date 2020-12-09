As the year draws to a close, the award season kicks in and during the recent Canada Soccer award announcements, two local players were among the winning athletes. Mohamed Farsi of Montreal has been named the 2020 Canadian Futsal Player of the Year by Canada Soccer. The former Futsal Canadian Championship winner, who is only 20 years old, made his first two international appearances for Canada in a historic away series against Costa Rica. Farsi scored the game winning goal in his international debut last January as Canada beat the two-time Concacaf champions Costa Rica for the first time in the history of Canada Soccer’s Futsal National Team Program. Farsi played in both matches, the 2-1 win and a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica and was Canada’s man of the match in the Friday win. Farsi was expected to be one of Canada’s key players for the 2020 Concacaf Futsal Championship, which was postponed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the new dates and location have yet to be announced. During the summer, he joined soccer side Cavalry FC of Calgary in the Canadian Premier League and won the league’s Best U-21 Canadian Player of the Year award. It was Canadian soccer fans had their say for the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award and they have voted Greenfield Park native Maxime Crépeau’s diving save against Iceland as the winner. The save was made in the 76th minute of an international friendly match on January 15 as part of a series of Men’s National Team matches played in California. With Canada trailing by a goal, Kristján Finnbogason received the ball on the left side of Canada’s penalty area and struck a hard low shot between the defender’s legs. The shot appeared destined for the bottom corner, Crépeau swiftly shifted to his right to make an instinctive diving save and deflect the ball around the post. This is Crépeau’s second time winning the award, the first time being in 2016. Allstate will present Crépeau with the Good Hands Award at a future National Team home match.
Canada Soccer accolades for Quebec players
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
