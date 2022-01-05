Listed below are other Olympic sports that Canada is presently qualified for according to the provisional rankings of the respective governing bodies. When the windows to qualify close, National Olympic Committees (NOC) will receive the final number of athletes they will be allowed to compete in each sport. For example in freestyle skiing Canada has four male and four female spots according to provisional rankings.

Alpine Skiing

The qualification period is open from July 1, 2020 to January 16, 2022. Results achieved during this time will impact athlete placement in the World Cup Start List and Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will determine the number of entries for each NOC within the overall quota of 153 men and 153 women.

There can be a maximum of 11 men and 11 women for each NOC, with up to four starters in each of the five individual events per gender.

Biathlon

NOCs will earn Olympic berths via the OWG NOC Quota List on January 16, 2022. The 12 best single results for each country (six sprint competitions, one individual competition, three relay competitions, one single mixed relay competition, and one mixed relay competition) during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons will count towards this ranking. For each gender, NOCs ranked 1-3 will qualify six athletes, NOCs ranked 4-10 will qualify five athletes and NOCs ranked 11-20 will qualify four athletes. NOCs not allocated any quota places through that process can be allocated up to two spots per gender via the IBU Qualifying Points List on that same date.

Bobsleigh

The qualification window will encompass two seasons worth of results, from October 15, 2020 to January 16, 2022, before publication of the IBSF Ranking List for each event.

NOCs can qualify one, two, or three sleds in each event, based on the depth of the team and following the table below. The NOCs that qualify three sleds in an event have the highest-ranked number three pilots in that event. That same process determines who qualifies two sleds, based on the number two pilots.

Cross-Country Skiing

The window for NOCs to earn quota spots will run from November 27, 2020 to March 20, 2021. For each gender, NOCs ranked 1-5 in the FIS Cross-Country Nation Rankings will qualify four athletes, NOCs ranked 6-10 will qualify three athletes, NOCs ranked 11-20 will qualify two athletes and NOCs ranked 21-30 will qualify 1 athlete.

Additional quota places will then be allocated until the overall maximum quota of 148 athletes per gender is reached. Each NOC can qualify up to eight athletes per gender, with a maximum of four starters per event.

Freestyle Skiing

The qualification period runs from July 1, 2020 to January 16, 2022, during which athletes in aerials, moguls, ski cross, halfpipe, and slopestyle/big air accumulate ranking points from their World Cup and World Championship results. That is the basis of the Olympic Quota Allocation List. Starting at the top of the list, one Olympic berth will be awarded per athlete until the maximum quota is reached in each event.

For each gender, there will be 22 aerials spots, 30 moguls spots, 32 ski cross spots, 25 halfpipe spots, and 30 slopestyle/big air spots awarded via the Olympic Quota Allocation List.

An NOC can qualify a maximum of 16 men and 16 women, with up to four entries per event, but cannot exceed 30 total athletes unless there are three aerialists qualified, which makes the country eligible for the new mixed aerials team event.

Luge

The qualification window will encompass two seasons worth of results, from November 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, culminating in the publication of the Olympic Qualification World Cup Ranking Lists for each event.

In men’s and women’s singles, there will be 34 spots awarded, while the doubles will have 17 spots awarded. There is a maximum of three athletes per NOC in each of the singles events and two teams per NOC in the doubles.

Nordic Combined

The qualification period runs from July 1, 2020 to January 16, 2022, after which the Olympic Quota Allocation List and Continental Cup Olympic List are published.

There are 50 spots to be allocated via those lists, with precedence given to the Olympic Quota Allocation List which is based on two seasons of World Cup results. An NOC can qualify up to five men but only enter four per event.

Skeleton

As in bobsleigh, the qualification window will encompass two seasons worth of results, from October 15, 2020 to January 16, 2022, before publication of the IBSF Ranking List.

NOCs can qualify one, two, or three athletes in each of the men’s and women’s events, a determination based on the depth of the team. The two NOCs that qualify three athletes in an event will be the NOCs with the highest ranked number three slider. In the men’s event, six NOCs will have two athletes and seven NOCs will have one athlete. In the women’s event, four NOCs will have two athletes and 11 NOCs will have 1 athlete.

Ski Jumping

The qualification period runs from July 1, 2020 to January 16, 2022, after which the Olympic Quota Allocation List and Continental Cup Olympic List are published.

There are 60 men’s spots and 40 women’s spots to be allocated via those lists, with precedence given to the Olympic Quota Allocation List which is based on two seasons of World Cup results. An NOC can qualify up to five men and four women.

Snowboard

The qualification period runs from July 1, 2020 to January 16, 2022, during which athletes in parallel giant slalom, snowboard cross, halfpipe and slopestyle/big air accumulate ranking points from their World Cup and World Championship results. That is the basis of the Olympic Quota Allocation List. Starting at the top of the list, one Olympic berth will be awarded per athlete until the maximum quota is reached in each event. For each gender, there will be 32 parallel giant slalom spots, 28 snowboard cross spots, 25 halfpipe spots, and 30 slopestyle/big air spots awarded via the Olympic Quota Allocation List. An NOC can qualify a maximum of 14 men and 14 women, with up to four entries per event, but cannot exceed 26 total athletes.