Canada’s curlers looking to sweep into Olympic podium

The first athletes to be named to Canada’s Winter Olympics’ team were the men’s and women’s curling squads. This was decided at a qualifying event in Saskatoon with Team Jones claiming the women’s berth and Team Gushue as the men’s team heading to Beijing 2022.
Team Jones is comprised of skip Jennifer Jones, third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman, lead Dawn McEwen, and alternate Lisa Weagle. Jones, Lawes, and McEwen won gold together at Sochi 2014. They posted a perfect 11-0 record as they won Canada’s first women’s Olympic curling gold medal since Nagano 1998. They were the first women’s curling team to go undefeated in Olympic competition. The 47 year old, Jones will become Canada’s oldest female Winter Olympian ever. If Jones wins a medal, she would be the oldest woman from any country to reach a Winter Olympic podium. Jones brings with her the added experience of winning two world titles in 2008 and 2018 as well as world silver in 2015 and world bronze in 2010. She also owns six national titles.
At PyeongChang 2018, Lawes became the first female Canadian curler to earn two Olympic gold medals as she won the first ever Olympic mixed doubles tournament with partner John Morris. No curler from any country has ever won more than two Olympic medals.
Elvin Peterman is set to make her Olympic debut after joining Team Jones for the 2018-19 season. Her big tournament experience includes an appearance at the 2016 World Championships. Weagle competed in her first Olympic Games at PyeongChang 2018 with Team Homan. She joined Team Jones to form a five-player rotation ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Team Gushue features skip Brad Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant, and lead Geoff Walker. A fifth player/alternate will be added to the men’s team at a later date. Gushue and Nichols are headed back to the Olympic Games for the first time in 16 year. At Turin 2006, they were part of the first ever Canadian men’s curling team to win Olympic gold.
Canada is the all-time leader in Olympic curling medals won with 11. Ten of those came in the men’s and women’s tournaments as Canada did not miss the podium in either event from Nagano 1998 through Sochi 2014.
The men’s and women’s tournaments begin on February 9 with the round robins. Medal matches will take place February 18-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.